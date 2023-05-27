Chelsea clinch WSL title: The key games that lifted the Blues to glory again

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chelsea have secured a fourth successive Women’s Super League title and sixth under Emma Hayes’ management.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key games in the Blues’ latest successful league campaign.

Chelsea 2 Manchester City 0, September 25

Maren Mjelde scores Chelsea’s second against Manchester City in September (Tim Goode/PA)

Having suffered a shock 2-1 loss at Liverpool in the opening match of their title defence, Hayes’ side bounced back in fine style in the following game.

They got off the mark by defeating Gareth Taylor’s City at Kingsmeadow via Fran Kirby’s 42nd-minute goal and a Maren Mjelde penalty with 12 minutes to go.

Manchester United 1 Chelsea 3, November 6

Erin Cuthbert (centre) celebrates scoring Chelsea’s third goal (Richard Sellers/PA)

City’s derby rivals Manchester United made a perfect start to their campaign, winning each of their first five games – before coming up against Chelsea at Leigh Sports Village.

Goals in quick succession after the break from Sam Kerr and Lauren James put the visitors in control, and after Alessia Russo pulled one back for United, substitute Erin Cuthbert wrapped things up in stoppage time.

Chelsea 1 Manchester United 0, March 12

Sam Kerr got the only goal of the game against Manchester United in March (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea then completed the double over Marc Skinner’s team four months later.

Kerr’s delightful effort in the 23rd minute proved the difference and moved the Blues two points clear at the top with a game in hand.

Chelsea 2 Liverpool 1, May 3

Sam Kerr scores against Liverpool (John Walton/PA)

It looked as if another surprise result against Liverpool, managed by ex-Chelsea boss Matt Beard, could be on the cards when Emma Koivisto put the Reds ahead in the second minute.

But after Niamh Charles had drawn things level just prior to the interval, Kerr struck late on to keep the hosts on track – at this point four points behind United, but with two games in hand.

Chelsea 2 Arsenal 0, May 21

Magda Eriksson makes it 2-0 against Arsenal (Steven Paston/PA)

Chelsea closed in on the title as they saw off Jonas Eidevall’s Gunners at home in their penultimate match, with Guro Reiten and skipper Magda Eriksson on target in the first half before Arsenal’s Katie McCabe missed a second-half penalty.

That temporarily put the Blues five points clear at the top, but Manchester United beat rivals Manchester City later that day to take the title down to the final week.