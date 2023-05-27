Chelsea make it four in a row as Reading’s relegation is confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chelsea make it four in a row as Reading’s relegation is confirmed

By Press Association
Chelsea are WSL champions once again (Nigel French/PA)
Chelsea are WSL champions once again (Nigel French/PA)

Chelsea secured a fourth successive Women’s Super League title by coasting to a 3-0 victory at Reading which consigned the Royals to relegation.

Boasting a two-point lead over Manchester United, Chelsea only needed to win at the Select Car Leasing Stadium to become champions and Sam Kerr’s 18th-minute header from Guro Reiten’s cross put them ahead.

The provider turned goal scorer before half-time with a fine finish and Kerr rubberstamped a win which confirmed a league and cup double in the 88th minute with a tap-in after her initial shot hit a post.

Emma Hayes' Chelsea celebrates a fourth successive WSL crown (Nigel French/PA)
Chelsea boss Emma Hayes celebrates a fourth successive WSL crown (Nigel French/PA)

The Blues have been dominant in recent weeks – this was their seventh win in a row – but even if Reading had ripped up the script and claimed an unlikely three points, their demotion to the Championship was guaranteed by Leicester edging out Brighton 1-0 courtesy of Ava Baker’s strike.

United had to settle for second spot in the table – their highest-ever finish in the WSL five years after reforming – as substitute Lucia Garcia’s strike secured a 1-0 win over Liverpool at Prenton Park.

Garcia came off the bench to score a late winner against Manchester City last weekend and ensure the title race went to the final day of the season, and she came up trumps up again in the 72nd minute.

Three minutes after being introduced, Garcia beat the offside trap, chipped a Liverpool defender and while the Spaniard seemed to fluff an attempted volley, on the second attempt she drove beyond goalkeeper Rachael Laws at her near post.

Manchester United settled for second (Will Matthews/PA)
Manchester United had to settle for second (Will Matthews/PA)

Arsenal held on for third and Champions League football next season despite a 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa, where Rachel Daly equalled the record for most goals in a WSL season.

Daly struck in first-half stoppage time for her 22nd league goal of the campaign – securing the Golden Boot and emulating Vivianne Miedema’s haul for Arsenal in 2018-19.

Alisha Lehmann then made sure of Villa’s first WSL win over Arsenal in the 49th minute, but the Gunners secured third place due to a superior goal difference over Manchester City, who finished fourth after holding on to beat Everton 3-2 in Izzy Christiansen’s final match before retirement.

Khadija Shaw struck either side of Lauren Hemp’s fine effort to put City three goals to the good before Lucy Hope and substitute Leonie Maier scored consolations for the Toffees.

Bethany England scored twice for Tottenham at West Ham, who claimed a 2-2 draw following Emma Snerle’s curling strike and Kit Graham’s own goal.

