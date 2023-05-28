England World Cup winner Vicky Fleetwood to retire at the end of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England World Cup winner Vicky Fleetwood to retire at the end of the season

By Press Association
England’s Vicky Fleetwood has announced she will retire from rugby at the end of the season (Mike Egerton/PA)
England World Cup winner Vicky Fleetwood has confirmed that she will retire at the end of this season.

The loose forward made her Roses debut in 2011 in their 15-11 defeat to the USA and has earned 82 caps for England, winning five Six Nations titles.

She was part of the 2014 World Cup-winning squad and played six times during the tournament, including the final as England beat Canada 21-9.

Fleetwood also played in the 2017 tournament then swapped to join England Sevens, where she won bronze in the 2018 Commonwealth Games before returning to 15-a-side rugby.

Since joining Saracens in 2014 she is also a two-time Premier 15s title winner with the club.

“My rugby career has been an incredible journey and has given me memories that will last forever,” Fleetwood told the England Rugby website.

“Being part of the Red Roses is something special and I’m proud that I got to wear the white shirt on so many occasions.

“Rugby has given me so much to be thankful for, and I’ve met some amazing people along the way.

“Although it’s time to step away from playing, I will continue to stay in the game through my coaching – something I am very passionate about.”

