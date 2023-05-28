Drey Wright and Chris Kane on target as St Johnstone see off Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drey Wright and Chris Kane on target as St Johnstone see off Livingston

By Press Association
Drey Wright (left) opened the scoring in St Johnstone’s win over Livingston (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Drey Wright (left) opened the scoring in St Johnstone’s win over Livingston (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Drey Wright and Chris Kane were both on target as St Johnstone signed off on their cinch Premiership season with a 2-0 win over Livingston to end the visitors’ hopes of a seventh-placed finish.

Saints, who confirmed on Saturday that Steven MacLean will continue as manager on a permanent basis after a successful interim spell, had little to play for with safety guaranteed, but put in a stellar performance on the day Steve Brown emotionally stepped down as chairman after 11 years at the helm.

Wright opened the scoring after 17 minutes when he capitalised on some slack Livingston defending to score, before fit-again forward Kane climbed off the St Johnstone bench to net his first goal since December 26, 2021 from the penalty spot.

Boss MacLean made just one change from St Johnstone’s six-goal thriller with Ross County as Alex Mitchell replaced Andy Considine after the defender picked up an injury in the warm-up.

Livingston were eyeing the prospect of European football earlier in the year but a significant downturn in form has seen them earn just 11 points in 14 games since defeating Kilmarnock in February.

David Martindale made five changes from the 1-1 midweek draw with Dundee United as Jack Hamilton, James Penrice, Jason Holt, Scott Pittman and Steven Bradley all started.

The home side’s bright start paid dividends as they took the lead after just 17 minutes. After Ryan McGowan’s acrobatic effort was tipped over at full stretch by Hamilton, Wright latched onto a through ball which bypassed the whole Livingston defence and he rifled past Hamilton.

Livingston offered more of an attacking threat after the restart and should have levelled when Holt’s cross found Pittman unmarked six yards out but he glanced his header wide of the target.

St Johnstone should have doubled their lead minutes later when Graham Carey’s low cross found Wright just two yards from goal, but he somehow sent his effort over the bar with the goal gaping.

Saints were handed the opportunity to double their lead from 12 yards after 68 minutes when Penrice brought down James Brown inside the box as he raced towards goal.

Substitute Kane was handed responsibility and he kept his composure to fire home into the top right-hand corner.

Carey missed the opportunity to add gloss to the score line as he hit the side-netting from close range.

And there was even time for St Johnstone legend Murray Davidson to make his 415th and final appearance for the Saints as he paid an emotional farewell to McDiarmid Park after 14 years at the club.

