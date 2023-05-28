Paul Simpson plans ‘really good night’ on the beers after Carlisle win promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Simpson plans ‘really good night’ on the beers after Carlisle win promotion

By Press Association
Carlisle manager Paul Simpson will let his players enjoy some beers after clinching promotion (Nigel French/PA)
Carlisle manager Paul Simpson will let his players enjoy some beers after clinching promotion (Nigel French/PA)

Overjoyed Carlisle boss Paul Simpson was happy for his players to head out and enjoy a beer following their dramatic 5-4 penalty shootout win over Stockport in the Sky Bet League Two play-off final.

After the Wembley showdown ended 1-1 after 120 minutes, the Cumbrians held their nerve to score five faultless spot-kicks to seal promotion and return to League One after nine years away.

“I’m delighted for all the players,” said Simpson. “They’ve shown the desire to really dig in during that second half, because we had to earn the right to take it all the way.

“We had to hang in there a little bit, but I’m so pleased we’ve stuck at it and taken the game all the way.

“We’ve done that all season, and to be honest that began on June 22 last year when we started pre-season.

“Someone has said we were eighth favourites to go down but, after this, I’m just so unbelievably proud of the group, the whole football club, and of course the supporters.

“I’ve lost all my previous games at Wembley so I felt that run couldn’t continue too much longer, but this day is going to be right up there.

“We’ve probably overachieved in securing promotion, and I have to say I didn’t really expect this at the end of this season, but again credit to the players for their efforts.

“We’ve always had the belief but wow, we’re in for a really good night now.

“The players and the supporters have earned a beer.”

It proved to be a tightly contested, energy-sapping first half amid summery conditions at Wembley.

Jon Mellish
Jon Mellish scored an own goal but was later celebrating Carlisle’s promotion (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Stockport held the advantage at the break thanks to a touch of fortune when Isaac Olaofe’s cross flicked off Jon Mellish’s boot before looping into the far corner.

However, Carlisle substitute Omari Patrick’s drilled finish in the 84th minute sent the tie into extra-time.

After Ryan Rydel’s sole penalty miss in the shootout proved decisive, last season’s Vanarama National League champions Stockport missed out on back-to-back promotions.

Boss Dave Challinor has urged his talented squad to learn from the heartbreaking defeat.

“I wasn’t too surprised that the game was so tight, but obviously it’s a really disappointing way to lose,” he said.

“We’ve gone through all the emotions over the last week – winning on penalties against Salford and then this – but we have to learn from days like today.

“We have to learn from it and take all the positives we can.

“It’s not a nice feeling, but we have to use this feeling to motivate us for what will be a different prospect in League Two next season.”

Challinor felt huge sympathy for youngster Rydel, who has otherwise enjoyed a terrific season at Edgeley Park.

“He’ll just have to learn from the experience,” added the County boss.

“We’re all gutted for him, but anyone can miss a penalty in that situation.

Stockport's Ryan Rydel
Stockport’s Ryan Rydel reacts to missing his penalty in the shootout (Nigel French/PA)

“Better players than Ryan have missed pressure penalties like that, and you have to say that all the other nine were pretty much perfect so that’s just how it goes sometimes.

“Ryan has got to use this as a driving factor for his future career.

“It’s an important experience he has to go through, but he’s a great lad and he’ll get over it.”

