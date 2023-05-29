The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Sean Dyche’s Everton escaped relegation on the final day of the season (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sean Dyche’s Everton escaped relegation on the final day of the season (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton avoided relegation on a tense final day of the Premier League season that saw Leicester and Leeds condemned to the drop.

Meanwhile, Luton beat Coventry on penalties to claim a place in the top flight next season and Saracens were crowned Gallagher Premiership champions.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Abdoulaye Doucoure (centre) celebrates his superb winner against Bournemouth
Abdoulaye Doucoure (centre) celebrates his superb winner against Bournemouth that preserved Everton’s top-flight status (Peter Byrne/PA)
Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall looks dejected after Leicester's relegation was confirmed
Leicester’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall looks dejected after the club’s relegation was confirmed despite victory over West Ham (Joe Giddens/PA)
Leeds United’s Georginio Rutter appears dejected as Leeds fate was sealed
There was also desolation at Elland Road, as seen in the demeanour of Georginio Rutter, as Leeds’ fate was sealed following a 4-1 loss to Tottenham (Tim Goode/PA)
Luton players hold up the shirt of captain Tom Lockyer after the play-off final
Luton players hold up the shirt of captain Tom Lockyer after beating Coventry on penalties in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final. Lockyer collapsed early in the game at Wembley and was taken to hospital (Nick Potts/PA)
Chelsea's Sam Kerr and Millie Bright kiss the Women's Super League trophy
Chelsea’s Sam Kerr (right) and Millie Bright kiss the trophy after their side secured the Women’s Super League title with victory at Reading (Nigel French/PA)
A Just Stop Oil protester throws orange powder on the pitch at Twickenham
A Just Stop Oil protester throws orange powder on the pitch during the Gallagher Premiership final between Saracens and Sale at Twickenham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Saracens’ Alex Goode celebrates after the Premiership final
Saracens’ Alex Goode celebrates on the pitch after his side beat Sale 35-25 in a thrilling encounter at Twickenham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Max Verstappen celebrates victory at the Monaco Grand Prix
Max Verstappen celebrates after holding off Fernando Alonso to win a rain-hit Monaco Grand Prix (Luca Bruno/AP)
Mark Cavendish celebrates winning the final stage of the Giro d'Italia
Mark Cavendish, who recently announced he will retire at the end of the season, won the final stage of the Giro d’Italia in Rome. Primoz Roglic claimed the overall victory (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Jude Bellingham is consoled by coach Edin Terzic after Borussia Dortmund miss out on the Bundesliga title
Jude Bellingham is consoled by Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic after their side were pipped to the Bundesliga title on the final day of the season by Bayern Munich. Bellingham was an unused substitute in his side’s 2-2 draw against Mainz, which allowed Bayern to leapfrog them with a 2-1 win at Cologne (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks