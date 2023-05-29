The Premier League season in numbers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Premier League season came to an end on Sunday with Manchester City winning the title while Southampton, Leeds and Leicester were relegated.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the stand-out statistics from the season.

7 – Premier League titles for Manchester City, including five of the last six.

Manchester City won their seventh title (PA graphic)

89 – points for Pep Guardiola’s side, five more than runners-up Arsenal.

5 – Guardiola has five Premier League titles to his name, second only to former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson’s 13. Eight of his players – Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden – have been part of the squad for all five.

36 – City striker Erling Haaland’s Premier League record goal tally, ending a run of three straight seasons in which 23 won the Golden Boot.

30 – goals for Tottenham’s Harry Kane, the second time he has reached that mark without winning the Golden Boot – a feat otherwise only achieved by Alan Shearer in 1993-94.

16 – Haaland’s team-mate De Bruyne led the assists chart, four clear of his nearest challengers Mohamed Salah and Leandro Trossard.

Erling Haaland set a Premier League record (PA graphic)

17 – clean sheets for Manchester United’s David De Gea as he won the league’s Golden Glove award for a second time.

1,084 – goals scored in this season’s top flight, a Premier League record.

248 – days Arsenal led the Premier League table, the most ever for a team who did not win the league. They won eight of their first nine games, with the club accounting for the last three examples of a team starting so well without winning the league having suffered similarly in 2004-05 and 2007-08.

21 – Newcastle finished in the top four for the first time in 21 years. They are only the second team from outside the league’s established ‘big six’ to qualify for the Champions League in the last 18 seasons, the other exception being Leicester’s memorable 2016 title win.

3 – all three promoted teams – Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest – avoided relegation, only the fourth time in the Premier League era that has been the case and the first since 2017-18.

Steve Cooper celebrates Nottingham Forest’s Premier League survival after victory over Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA)

60 – Tottenham became only the second team to both score and concede more than 60 goals in a Premier League season, after they themselves did so in 2007-08.

1 – Everton defender James Tarkowski was the only outfield player to play every minute of his side’s season, in addition to goalkeepers De Gea, Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya. Max Kilman was on track to achieve the same feat until being left on the bench for Wolves’ penultimate game against Everton.

6 – Wolves’ six red cards were twice as many as any other club, while their 84 yellows was jointly the most in the league alongside Forest and Leeds.

Leading tackler Joao Palhinha, centre right, stops assist leader Kevin De Bruyne in his tracks (Nick Potts/PA)

147 – Fulham’s Joao Palhinha was far and away the league’s leading tackler, with second-placed Moises Caicedo of Brighton on exactly 100.

2 – three players scored two own goals apiece – Leicester defender Wout Faes, in a seven-minute spell against Liverpool, Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen and Bournemouth’s Chris Mepham. Faes was only the fourth player to score two in a Premier League match.

9 – Liverpool’s 9-0 win over Bournemouth equalled the biggest in Premier League history.

9.11 – the Cherries’ Philip Billing scored the second-quickest goal in Premier League history, 9.11 seconds into their eventual 3-2 defeat to Arsenal.

15 – Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri became the league’s youngest ever player when he made his debut against Brentford in September, aged 15 years and 181 days.