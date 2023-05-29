David Martindale suggests more players could leave Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

David Martindale suggests more players could leave Livingston

By Press Association
David Martindale is trying to free up space in his squad (Steve Welsh/PA)
David Martindale has hinted that some additional players could leave Livingston this summer after the club confirmed the names of six stars definitely on the way out.

The Lions boss had already revealed in recent weeks that captain Nicky Devlin – who has agreed to join Aberdeen – would depart under freedom of contract along with fellow first-team mainstays Jack Fitzwater and Stephane Omeonga.

And the West Lothian club announced on Monday, a day after their final cinch Premiership match against St Johnstone, that Jackson Longridge, Jaze Kabia and goalkeeper Brian Schwake – all of whom have been out on loan over the past season – will also move on.

There could yet be more players heading for the exit door, though, with Martindale trying to trim his squad to free up space for new recruits.

“It goes without saying that I offer my thanks and very best wishes to those players moving on this Summer,” the manager told the Lions’ website.

“I’ve spoken to other players still under contract with the club and explained that some won’t be in my plans next season and that they are free to speak with other clubs if the opportunity arises.”

First-team coach Christophe Berra is also leaving Livingston due to financial cutbacks.

The 38-year-old former Hearts, Ipswich and Scotland defender arrived at the Lions in January after the departure of assistant manager Marvin Bartley to Queen of the South.

“I want to go on record thanking Christophe for all his hard work this season,” said Martindale. “He has been the ultimate professional since he joined the coaching staff.

“Unfortunately the club posted significant financial losses last year and I know I have to make cuts across the footballing department.

“If we had the resources to keep Christophe here, it would have been a no-brainer, so reluctantly we will see Christophe move on through need rather than want.”

Berra said: “Firstly, I would like the thank the manager for asking me to join his backroom staff back in January.

“Personally the last six months have been a great experience, one of which will hold me in good stead going forward and pursuing my career in coaching and management.

“Finally, I would like to thank all the staff and players for making me so welcome from day one. I wish the club and everyone involved the very best going forward.”

