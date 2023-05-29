David Martindale suggests more players could leave Livingston

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Martindale has hinted that some additional players could leave Livingston this summer after the club confirmed the names of six stars definitely on the way out.

The Lions boss had already revealed in recent weeks that captain Nicky Devlin – who has agreed to join Aberdeen – would depart under freedom of contract along with fellow first-team mainstays Jack Fitzwater and Stephane Omeonga.

And the West Lothian club announced on Monday, a day after their final cinch Premiership match against St Johnstone, that Jackson Longridge, Jaze Kabia and goalkeeper Brian Schwake – all of whom have been out on loan over the past season – will also move on.

There could yet be more players heading for the exit door, though, with Martindale trying to trim his squad to free up space for new recruits.

“It goes without saying that I offer my thanks and very best wishes to those players moving on this Summer,” the manager told the Lions’ website.

“I’ve spoken to other players still under contract with the club and explained that some won’t be in my plans next season and that they are free to speak with other clubs if the opportunity arises.”

First-team coach Christophe Berra is also leaving Livingston due to financial cutbacks.

The 38-year-old former Hearts, Ipswich and Scotland defender arrived at the Lions in January after the departure of assistant manager Marvin Bartley to Queen of the South.

“I want to go on record thanking Christophe for all his hard work this season,” said Martindale. “He has been the ultimate professional since he joined the coaching staff.

“Unfortunately the club posted significant financial losses last year and I know I have to make cuts across the footballing department.

“If we had the resources to keep Christophe here, it would have been a no-brainer, so reluctantly we will see Christophe move on through need rather than want.”

Berra said: “Firstly, I would like the thank the manager for asking me to join his backroom staff back in January.

“Personally the last six months have been a great experience, one of which will hold me in good stead going forward and pursuing my career in coaching and management.

“Finally, I would like to thank all the staff and players for making me so welcome from day one. I wish the club and everyone involved the very best going forward.”