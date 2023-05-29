Dundee choose Tony Docherty to lead them in Premiership

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tony Docherty has left his role as Kilmarnock assistant to become manager of newly-promoted cinch Premiership side Dundee.

The 52-year-old is a surprise appointment as he has spent the majority of his coaching career as number two to Derek McInnes at St Johnstone, Bristol City, Aberdeen and Killie.

Docherty takes over from Gary Bowyer, who departed immediately after winning the Championship title earlier this month.

The Dees had spoken to former St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson, while Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was also in contention, but the club declared on Monday that “after a full and thorough search process, Tony was the outstanding candidate. He has gained great respect as a coach and knows what is required to be successful in Scotland’s top flight.”

Technical director Gordon Strachan has worked with Docherty previously in the Scotland set-up. “Tony is a guy that has been there and done it in Scottish football, at a number of clubs alongside Derek,” he said.

“I had the privilege to witness Tony’s coaching skills first-hand when he joined the Scotland coaching team.

“We know that next season is a big one for the club and Tony knows what it takes to win matches in this league, and that’s what we need. I’m thrilled we’ve got Tony on-board.”

Managing director John Nelms added: “I am delighted with Tony’s appointment. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge of our game, having been in the dugout for over 750 matches including national team experiences, European nights, and trophy-lifting moments here domestically.

“Tony’s leadership, work ethic, and humility will go a long way to bringing Dundee success in the coming years.”

Docherty’s backroom team will be appointed in due course.