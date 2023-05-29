Steve Clarke aware Norway have ‘a lot of good players’ as well as Erling Haaland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steve Clarke aware Norway have ‘a lot of good players’ as well as Erling Haaland

By Press Association
Steve Clarke gets ready for Scotland’s Euro bid to resume (Steve Welsh/PA)
Steve Clarke gets ready for Scotland's Euro bid to resume (Steve Welsh/PA)

Steve Clarke insisted there is more to Norway than Erling Haaland after naming his squad for the resumption of Scotland’s European Championship qualification campaign in Oslo.

The Scots, who began their Euro 2024 qualifiers in March with impressive home wins over Cyprus and Spain, travel to Norway for their June 17 clash before hosting Georgia at Hampden Park three days later.

Clarke’s side face the daunting task, in the first match of the double-header, of trying to stop 22-year-old Manchester City striker Haaland, who has scored a staggering 58 goals in all competitions so far this season.

Speaking in Glasgow’s George Square at the McDonald’s Fun Football Festival, which is part of the Scottish Football Association’s week of football, he said: “There are a lot of good players in the Norway side that we have to deal with as well as Haaland, who has obviously had an outstanding season.

Brentford v Manchester City – Premier League – Gtech Community Stadium
Erling Haaland has scored a staggering 58 goals in all competitions so far this season (John Walton/PA)

“He is a top quality player. We need to make sure we are organised and make sure we play well and don’t make too many mistakes.

“We respect everybody, we respect our opponents all the time and we will give Norway and Georgia our full attention.”

Asked if he was wary of the focus being too much on Haaland, he replied: “I am wary of the fact that you are going to go down the line of Haaland, Haaland, Haaland.

“There are lots of other players that we need to deal with as well.”

Rangers centre-back John Souttar is one player who could be asked to shackle the Norway goal machine.

Rangers v Kilmarnock – cinch Premiership – Ibrox Stadium
Rangers' John Souttar has not played for the national team since last summer's Nations League defeat in Ireland (Steve Welsh/PA)

The 26-year-old, who returned to the Rangers side at the back end of the season after missing much of the campaign through injury, has not played for the national team since last summer’s Nations League defeat in Ireland.

Souttar takes the place of Norwich centre-back Grant Hanley, who has been sidelined with an Achilles problem since early April.

Clarke said: “When you lose players of the quality of Grant Hanley, whom we have lost for a considerable period of time, which is unfortunate for Grant, it is nice to have someone like John come back into the squad and hopefully he can show the form that he showed before any time I picked him for his country.”

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland and his Hibernian forward Kevin Nisbet have been included in place of Stoke’s Jacob Brown, who missed the end of the Championship season with a hamstring issue, and Southampton’s Che Adams, who recently suffered a recurrence of the ankle injury he sustained in Scotland’s win over Cyprus.

Shankland, who previously made four appearances between October 2019 and November 2020, was recalled for the Spain game in March and has kept his place at the end of a campaign in which he has scored 28 goals for Hearts.

Nisbet, who won all of his 10 caps in 2021, is included for the first time since damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in February 2022. The 26-year-old has scored 12 goals for Hibs since returning to action in December.

Asked about the absence of Adams, Clarke said: “It is always disappointing when you lose key players, but you tend to get used to it.

“You normally name a squad and you lose key players all the time so, disappointing for Che, disappointing end to the season getting relegated with his club.

“He tried to come back and probably aggravated his injury trying to help his club so disappointing for Che but a chance for Kevin Nisbet to come back into the squad.

“Kevin is a goalscorer, we know the qualities he brings us. He has been in the squad before.

Scotland v Spain – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group A – Hampden Park
Steve Clarke is satisfied with Scotland's quality up front (Steve Welsh/PA)

“Lawrence is in the squad, same qualities, he can score goals and don’t forget we have Lyndon (Dykes) as well.

“I thought he was really good in the game against Spain. We have enough quality up front.”

Clarke is looking to build on the fine start to the campaign which has brought six points from six.

He said: “When you are playing in a five-team group, eight games to qualify, every game is important.

“Every point that we can get over the summer is going to help us to the ultimate target, which is to qualify for Germany.”

