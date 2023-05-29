Josh Windass’ last-gasp winner against 10-man Barnsley earns Sheff Wed promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Josh Windass’ last-gasp winner against 10-man Barnsley earns Sheff Wed promotion

By Press Association
Josh Windass was the Sheffield Wednesday hero (Nick Potts/PA)
Josh Windass was the Sheffield Wednesday hero (Nick Potts/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday are heading back to the Championship following a two-year absence after they sealed the most dramatic of 1-0 victories over Barnsley in the League One play-off final.

Josh Windass was the Owls hero – following in the footsteps of play-off final winning dad Dean – with the last action of extra-time as he dived in to breath-takingly head home Lee Gregory’s pinpoint cross.

More than 40,000 ecstatic Owls celebrated wildly at the death after their team had finally seen off a gutsy Barnsley side who had played with 10 men following Adam Phillips’ 49th minute red card.

Wembley was again bathed in sunshine as the Owls made the more purposeful start.

Barry Bannan saw an early volley deflected wide after the Barnsley defence failed to clear Windass’ low cross.

From the resultant corner, unmarked defender Dominic Iorfa fired in an effort which Harry Isted palmed away superbly.

Barnsley, who had done the double over the Owls in the regular campaign, threatened first when Phillips blazed over after meeting Slobodan Tedic’s perfect cushioned header.

As the half-hour mark approached, both sides seemed to have settled somewhat amid the white-hot atmosphere, but goalmouth incident was proving elusive.

Another decent Barnsley opportunity then went begging.

Luca Connell’s corner was only half-cleared by Bannan, straight into the path of Nicky Cadden, who again smashed wastefully over the top from 15 yards.

Michael Duff’s men, who had barely half the amount of supporters inside the stadium compared to Wednesday, ended the first period just about on top.

With defences largely on top, both sides needed to step it up in the second period.

However, a huge potential turning point came four minutes after the restart when Barnsley midfielder Phillips lunged in on Wednesday striker Lee Gregory, earning himself a straight red card from referee Tim Robinson.

Incredibly, Barnsley were thwarted by the woodwork five minutes later, when Liam Kitching diverted Cadden’s initial strike onto the crossbar.

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday – Sky Bet League One – Play Off – Final – Wembley Stadium
Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan lifts the trophy (PA)

As the game was now opening up at both ends, Bannan curled an exquisite strike inches past the angle.

The Owls had now wrestled back the initiative in what was rapidly turning into a thriller, and Windass fizzed a low drive just off target.

Iorfa also headed over the top as a breakthrough remained elusive.

The 10 men of Barnsley were proving tough to break down, while at the other end they almost struck with 12 minutes left before the game was to head into extra-time.

Substitute  James Norwood charged ominously past Reece James before crashing in a shot which Cameron Dawson beat away superbly.

Both sides went mighty close to an opener in a frenetic first period of extra-time.

Michael Ihiekwe, Michael Smith and Bannan all failed to take opportunities for the Owls, while the otherwise impressive Connell incredibly missed an open goal for Barnsley.

The drama dissipated in the final 15 minutes, until that unforgettable last play of the game when Windass finally broke brave Barnsley’s resistance.

