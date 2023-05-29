Prolific Kevin van Veen hails Motherwell fans

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kevin van Veen revealed Motherwell fans have given him “the chills” with their support during his record-breaking season in front of goal.

The 31-year-old Dutch striker, who signed from Scunthorpe in 2021, scored 29 times for the Steelmen to help them secure seventh place in the cinch Premiership.

Van Veen scored for the 11th successive game during Well’s 3-2 win over Dundee United on Sunday to beat the post-war record set by former Celtic striker Mark Viduka and also break a Motherwell club record set by Hugh Ferguson that had stood for 103 years.

While his future is subject to speculation as his contract is up this summer, he told Motherwell’s official Twitter account how appreciative he is of the Fir Park fans.

He said: “I will remember this (season) forever,

“Whatever is going to happen in the summer, of course we need to see what is going to happen but these fans will be written in my mind forever.

“When they sing ‘Kevin van Veen’ and all that type of stuff gives me the chills.

“People have been so good for me since I arrived here.

“I think a lot of people fell in love with me in my first game and that has continued and maybe even grown over time and I hope I have repaid them and I hope I got them off their seats here and there.

“To get 29 goals for those people who have supported me the way they did, I am so happy that I have gave them something back because they have been amazing to me.”