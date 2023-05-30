Football rumours: Spurs aim to keep reported Manchester United target Harry Kane

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Tottenham will try to resist offers from Manchester United for striker Harry Kane. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy reportedly declared he is against letting Kane go to a Premier League rival, according to the Mirror.

Bayern Munich are looking to challenge Arsenal for the signature of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, with the German club reportedly prepared to pay £95million for the England international’s services, the Mirror said.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice could move to Arsenal or Bayern Munich over the summer (John Walton/PA)

To accommodate the gap left by Rice, the Sun reports West Ham are favourites to sign Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse for around £40million.

The Telegraph said Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is confident he can sway Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount to join the club.

Social media round-up

Sources expect Alexis Mac Allister to clarify his future by the end of next week with move considered ‘imminent’. 🚨🇦🇷#BHAFC Liverpool are pushing to get deal done as personal terms are almost agreed — final details have to be clarified asap in order to avoid surprises. #LFC pic.twitter.com/1ysqVcqT1M — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2023

Jude Bellingham to complete £130m Real Madrid transfer in next fortnight as he informs Dortmund chiefs he wants to leave | @CharlieWyetthttps://t.co/YG8zMMruuO — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 29, 2023

Players to watch

Leicester City’s James Maddison will likely stay in the Premier League with three clubs vying for his signature (Zac Goodwin/PA)

James Maddison: The Leicester midfielder has attracted interest from Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle after his club were relegated, the Mirror says his signing fee will be around £40million.

Martin Odegaard: The Arsenal midfielder is being scoped by Paris St Germain.