Skipper Ryan Edwards one of six players leaving relegated Dundee United

Captain Ryan Edwards will lead the exodus from Dundee United in the wake of their relegation from the cinch Premiership after the Tannadice club confirmed the names of six players departing this summer.

Demotion to the Championship was confirmed on Sunday, ensuring a rebuild will be required as manager Jim Goodwin – who was handed a two-year contract on Saturday – bids to shape his team for a tilt at instant promotion.

Skipper Edwards, who joined three years ago, will leave under freedom of contract, along with Liam Smith, who had four seasons at Tannadice, Ian Harkes and Peter Pawlett, both of whom arrived at the club in January 2019.

On-loan pair Jamie McGrath and Loick Ayina will return to their respective parent clubs, Wigan and Huddersfield.

“Dundee United wish to thank all six players departing for their efforts in Tangerine and wishes them all the best for the future,” the club said in a statement on Tuesday.