David Martindale talks up signing of ‘leader’ Michael Devlin for Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

David Martindale talks up signing of ‘leader’ Michael Devlin for Livingston

By Press Association
Michael Devlin has won three caps for Scotland (Tim Goode/PA)
Michael Devlin has won three caps for Scotland (Tim Goode/PA)

Livingston manager David Martindale believes he has landed a high-calibre defender after signing Scotland international Michael Devlin from Hibernian.

The 29-year-old former Hamilton, Aberdeen and Fleetwood player joined Hibs on a short-term deal in January after serious injury derailed his career following his three outings for the national team in 2019.

Devlin’s only appearance for the Edinburgh club came as a late substitute in last weekend’s season-ending draw with Hearts.

With his Hibs contract due to expire, he will make the short-distance switch across the Lothians to join Livingston and replenish a defence depleted by the departures of key duo Nicky Devlin and Jack Fitzwater under freedom of contract.

“I’m delighted to get Mikey over the line,” Martindale told the Lions’ website.

“He brings a wealth of experience at an extremely good level. Mikey has had his injury problems over the last two to three seasons but I am confident that we have a fantastic skill set at the club to get Mikey back playing Premier League football.

“He is a good age and was playing international football late 2019. He can cover a few positions and is a leader on the park.

“He is versatile and has played in the centre of defence, as a defensive midfielder and at right-back on occasion too.

“There is no doubt in my mind that if it wasn’t for his injuries the last two seasons, he would still be playing international football and at the top end of the league.”

Devlin has signed an initial 12-month contract that can be extended year-on-year for up to three years based on a set amount of starts each season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks