David Martindale talks up signing of ‘leader’ Michael Devlin for Livingston

Livingston manager David Martindale believes he has landed a high-calibre defender after signing Scotland international Michael Devlin from Hibernian.

The 29-year-old former Hamilton, Aberdeen and Fleetwood player joined Hibs on a short-term deal in January after serious injury derailed his career following his three outings for the national team in 2019.

Devlin’s only appearance for the Edinburgh club came as a late substitute in last weekend’s season-ending draw with Hearts.

With his Hibs contract due to expire, he will make the short-distance switch across the Lothians to join Livingston and replenish a defence depleted by the departures of key duo Nicky Devlin and Jack Fitzwater under freedom of contract.

“I’m delighted to get Mikey over the line,” Martindale told the Lions’ website.

“He brings a wealth of experience at an extremely good level. Mikey has had his injury problems over the last two to three seasons but I am confident that we have a fantastic skill set at the club to get Mikey back playing Premier League football.

“He is a good age and was playing international football late 2019. He can cover a few positions and is a leader on the park.

“He is versatile and has played in the centre of defence, as a defensive midfielder and at right-back on occasion too.

“There is no doubt in my mind that if it wasn’t for his injuries the last two seasons, he would still be playing international football and at the top end of the league.”

Devlin has signed an initial 12-month contract that can be extended year-on-year for up to three years based on a set amount of starts each season.