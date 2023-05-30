Rob Page aiming to have Tom Lockyer back for Wales’ September fixtures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Rob Page aiming to have Tom Lockyer back for Wales’ September fixtures

By Press Association
Tom Lockyer was taken to hospital after collapsing at Wembley (Adam Davy/PA)
Tom Lockyer was taken to hospital after collapsing at Wembley (Adam Davy/PA)

Rob Page expects to welcome Tom Lockyer back into the Wales squad in September after the Luton defender collapsed during Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship play-off final.

Lockyer was carried off on a stretcher after just eight minutes of the Hatters’ Wembley win against Coventry and remains in hospital.

But Luton boss Rob Edwards has reported the 28-year-old is “fine” and Wales manager Page said Lockyer was in good spirits during a 20-minute telephone conversation he had with the central defender on Monday.

“You are always going to phone your players and show them support,” said Page after confirming Lockyer would be absent from next month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey.

Luton showed their support for Lockyer after winning promotion to the Premier League
Luton showed their support for Lockyer after winning promotion to the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA)

“It was just to say that we are here for him, in any capacity.

“I am not going into detail of what’s happening or what’s going to happen. That’s conversations we are going to have with Luton Town Football Club.

“It would be silly of me to even suggest what those reasons (for his collapse) were and the most important thing in this is health.

“For us it’s just about getting him fit and ready for our camp in September.”

Wales, who picked up four points from their opening two qualifiers in March, travel to Latvia in September.

David Brooks has been recalled to the Wales squad for the first time since his cancer diagnosis.

Brooks, who was diagnosed with stage-two Hodgkin lymphoma while on international duty in October 2021, announced he was cancer-free in May last year.

The 25-year-old midfielder returned to club action for Bournemouth in March and started the Cherries’ last two Premier League games.

Page said: “I wanted to pick him in March. He played some minutes before that camp and I wanted to get him involved as soon as possible.

“But I get that it was too soon and it was more beneficial for him to stay behind and play for Bournemouth Under-23s in a game that was organised for him.

“Brooksy is definitely part of the changes I wanted to make post-World Cup and the way we want to play. He’s back fit, starting games in the Premier League and has the quality to be in our plans moving forward.”

Neco Williams is also included after fracturing his jaw playing for Nottingham Forest last month. The 22-year-old has not played since.

“He’s not played minutes because of the significance of the injury but he will be fit for camp,” said Page.

“You can’t take away every risk and I think he’s got a protection to wear for that reason.

“He’s so many weeks down the line so I’d think the opportunity of a refracture is very unlikely. We’ll get the medical team to assess him on camp and take away the risk as much as possible.”

Aaron Ramsey is back in the Wales squad
Aaron Ramsey is back in the Wales squad (David Davies/PA)

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey (calf) and goalkeeper Danny Ward (dislocated finger) have also been named in Page’s 25-man squad despite fitness issues over the pair.

Skipper Ramsey has missed Nice’s last three games in Ligue 1.

Page said: “The little niggle, and that’s all it is, has probably come at a good time for him.

“He’s at an age now where he knows his body and how to manage it.

“He’s got one eye on these two games and it is not an issue. Aaron has played more football this season than he has done for the last few years.”

Bristol City youngster Joe Low has been called up into the senior squad for the first time to replace Lockyer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks