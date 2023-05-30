Coventry confirm Fankaty Dabo exit days after his play-off final penalty miss

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Coventry have confirmed Fankaty Dabo will leave the club at the end of the current season days after his decisive penalty miss in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final against Luton.

The defender has been with the Sky Blues since 2019 and joins Julien Dacosta, Todd Kane, Sean Maguire, Michael Rose, Martyn Waghorn and Tyler Walker in leaving the club when their contracts expire.

Loan players Jonathan Panzo, Callum Doyle, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Josh Wilson-Esbrand and Luke McNally will return to their parent clubs.

Thank you for everything, Fanky! 💙 A true Sky Blue. pic.twitter.com/zD1lFw7JhT — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) May 30, 2023

Manager Mark Robins thanked those leaving, and paid tribute to Dabo and Rose for playing key roles in Coventry’s League One success in 2019-20.

He told the club website: “I would like to thank those who are leaving for their time with us, the contributions that they have made to Coventry City, and wish them all of the best for their future careers.

“In particular, Fankaty Dabo and Michael Rose were huge parts of the side that won the League One title and then established us in the Championship.

“They will both be fondly remembered for many years to come by all Sky Blues fans, and the outpouring of support for Fanky (Dabo) from our supporters following Saturday goes to show the esteem he is held in.”