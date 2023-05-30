Stuart Kettlewell hoping for clarity regarding Motherwell’s summer shopping list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stuart Kettlewell hoping for clarity regarding Motherwell’s summer shopping list

By Press Association
Dean Cornelius (left) has been offered a new Motherwell deal (Steve Welsh/PA)
Dean Cornelius (left) has been offered a new Motherwell deal (Steve Welsh/PA)

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell is braced for the potential to lose some players but is hoping for clarity soon on his summer shopping list.

The Steelmen offered new contracts to academy graduates Max Johnston and Dean Cornelius several months ago but their futures remain uncertain.

Defender Dan Casey has also been offered a new deal, while the contracts of the likes of Sean Goss, Harry Paton, Mikael Mandron, Jonathan Obika, Jack Aitchison and Jake Carroll – plus loan players Stuart McKinstry and James Furlong – are also up.

The future of striker Kevin Van Veen could remain a topic for several months after the 31-year-old hit 29 goals last season. The Dutchman has a year left on his Fir Park contract.

But Kettlewell is hoping for clarity soon on other members of his squad.

“It can be a natural course but of course, we don’t want to be sitting four or five weeks from now,” he said.

“I always think as a player, when that season finishes, you have to make a decision one way or another. It gives you an indication we want to have a wee bit of clarity.

“I think the club has been fair with the offers and fair by acknowledging who we want to keep, and players we have spoken to and how those situations go.

“The next part that comes is that we get that wee bit in return from player representatives etc, so we get to a point where everyone knows what they are doing next season.

“I am not going to give you a deadline but it’s approaching that stage where we want that black-or-white answer.

“I sincerely hope I can keep as many players as I can but if not, it’s not the end of what we do as a club.

“It’s important I am braced, the board is braced and the recruitment team is braced that we may have to make some changes.

“That’s absolutely fine because you have to deal with those situations if clubs come in with a lot more money than us and a greater stature.

“But we have shown we have a real good nucleus here and we find ourselves in a pretty good place overall.”

