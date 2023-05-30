Umpire Sue Redfern: I’ll feel awkward and fortunate to break new ground in Blast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Umpire Sue Redfern: I’ll feel awkward and fortunate to break new ground in Blast

By Press Association
Umpire Sue Redfern will become the first female to stand as an on-field official in a Vitality Blast match on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sue Redfern admitted she would feel both “awkward” and “very fortunate” when she becomes the first female umpire to officiate on-field in a Vitality Blast match on Sunday.

Redfern will stand along with Ian Blackwell when Gloucestershire and Middlesex meet at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol as she breaks new ground.

Writing on the ECB’s official website, she said: “When I walk out to the middle to officiate my first Vitality Blast game this Sunday, I’m not quite sure how I’ll feel.

“It’ll be a breakthrough moment, not just for me, but for our sport and for female officials in general.

“I feel a bit awkward and count myself very fortunate because I’m doing something that I absolutely love as a job.

“I remind myself that I’ve worked extremely hard to progress my career to this stage and I’ve got to this point in my career on merit.”

Redfern is hoping her achievement will encourage others to follow in her footsteps and build upon the foundations that have been put in place by the ECB in recent years to increase inclusivity in its umpiring pathways.

She said: “We absolutely do belong and we do so at every level of the game, whether it’s in club cricket or professional games or international matches.

Sue Redfern (left) will break new ground in Bristol at the weekend
Sue Redfern (left) will break new ground in Bristol at the weekend (Nigel French/PA)

“So while I may feel some awkwardness, I recognise the significance of being able to break new ground so that when the next female umpires come along, they can do whatever matches they want and can progress to whatever level their ambition and ability allows.

“We do, of course, already have some amazing female umpires progressing through the pathways to umpire both men’s and women’s cricket.

“But we cannot rest on that. It’s still not enough and we need to do more to get more female officials into our sport.”

