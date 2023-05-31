How Manchester United reached the FA Cup final for a 21st time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Manchester United reached the FA Cup final for a 21st time

By Press Association
Manchester United are through to a 21st FA Cup final (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester United are through to a 21st FA Cup final (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester United are through to a record-equalling 21st FA Cup final and will take on Manchester City on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the Red Devils’ route to another Wembley showdown.

Man Utd 3 Everton 1 (third round, Jan 6)

Marcus Rashford completes Manchester United's third-round win
Marcus Rashford completes Manchester United’s third-round win (Martin Rickett/PA)

In-form Marcus Rashford scored his fifth goal in as many games after creating two others as Erik ten Hag’s men cruised to victory.

The forward set up Antony’s early opener before seeing a second-half cross turned into his own net by Conor Coady, scorer of Everton’s equaliser.

Then in stoppage time Rashford kept his scoring run going by sending Jordan Pickford the wrong way from the penalty spot after Ben Godfrey fouled Alejandro Garnacho.

Man Utd 3 Reading 1 (fourth round, Jan 28)

Casemiro scored a magnificent brace before Fred flicked home audaciously as United’s Brazilian stars sparkled.

The hosts initially made hard work of the straightforward fourth-round assignment against Championship opposition, but second half samba magic in the Manchester rain sealed victory on a night when Amadou Mbengue grabbed Reading a consolation after Andy Carroll was sent off.

Man Utd 3 West Ham 1 (fifth round, March 1)

Alejandro Garnacho celebrates his goal for Manchester United against West Ham
Alejandro Garnacho celebrates his goal for Manchester United against West Ham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Teenage star Garnacho inspired United to a late comeback win as Ten Hag’s men sealed progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals three days on from their Carabao Cup triumph.

United looked set to be brought back down to earth with a bump after Said Benrahma put the Hammers into a deserved lead, only for Nayef Aguerd’s 77th-minute own goal to spark an impressive turnaround.

Garnacho’s superb 90th-minute effort followed, before a stoppage-time strike by Fred.

Man Utd 3 Fulham 1 (quarter-finals, March 19)

Aleksandar Mitrovic was sent off by referee Chris Kavanagh during a manic quarter-final clash at Old Trafford
Aleksandar Mitrovic was sent off by referee Chris Kavanagh during a manic quarter-final clash at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

United punished five minutes of madness from Fulham as they came from behind to progress to the semi-finals.

Marco Silva’s men were full value for the lead that Aleksandar Mitrovic gave them five minutes into the second half, but the wheels came off with around 20 minutes left.

Silva, Willian and Mitrovic were all sent off in quick succession, with Bruno Fernandes levelling from the resulting penalty.

Marcel Sabitzer flicked home to put United ahead, before the Fernandes lashed in another in stoppage time.

Man Utd 0 Brighton 0 – United win 7-6 on pens (semi-finals, April 23)

United set-up an all-Manchester final against rivals City after Solly March’s spot-kick miss saw Brighton suffer semi-final shoot-out heartache.

In-form Albion made Ten Hag’s team sweat as the south-coast club sought to reach just their second FA Cup final, with the semi-final ending 0-0 after 120 minutes at Wembley.

The first 12 penalties of the shoot-out found the net before Albion favourite March blazed over, allowing Victor Lindelof to secure a 7-6 win.

