Norwich sign former Bournemouth defender Jack Stacey on three-year deal

By Press Association
Norwich have signed Jack Stacey from Bournemouth on a three-year deal (Joe Giddens/PA)
Norwich have signed Jack Stacey on a three-year deal following the defender’s release by Bournemouth.

The 27-year-old joins the Sky Bet Championship side from July 1 and becomes head coach David Wagner’s second summer signing after the arrival of Ashley Barnes from Burnley earlier this month.

Stacey featured 10 times for the Cherries in the Premier League this season and leaves after four years at the Vitality Stadium.

He told the club’s website: “I’m really looking forward to getting started. It’s a club whose ambitions match mine.

“One of the main things I spoke about with the head coach (Wagner) and with Stuart (Webber, sporting director) is playing intense, fast, forward football, something I believe will suit my style of play and something that I can fit into.”

Wagner added: “Jack is a player we’ve been aware of for some time. He has a lot of experience, throughout the Football League and in the Premier League, and a great attitude and desire to drive this football club forward.

“He has all of the characteristics that a modern-day full-back requires and knows exactly what it takes to be successful at this level.”

