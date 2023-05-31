Jota hails Celtic’s passion ahead of Scottish Cup final with Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jota hails Celtic’s passion ahead of Scottish Cup final with Inverness

By Press Association
League winner Jota looking for more Celtic success in Cup final (Andrew Milligan/PA)
League winner Jota looking for more Celtic success in Cup final (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jota described Celtic as a big club with “a lot of soul” as he looked forward to the Scottish Cup final against Inverness at Hampden Park on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Portuguese winger is looking to help the Hoops to a domestic treble against the Championship side after winning the cinch Premiership title for the second year in a row and beating Old Firm rivals Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final.

Jota who signed from Benfica on a five-year deal last season after a loan spell at the Parkhead club, has become a fans’ favourite and he told CelticTV: “This is such a big club with a lot of soul.

“I see clubs with soul and that is what I want for my life and my career and Celtic is no different.

“We are probably one of the best clubs in the world in terms of passion, in terms of soul and our fans speak for themselves.

“That’s what I want to do, every time I step in Celtic Park or away game I feel the extra push from the fans.

“It is just an amazing feeling that not a lot of athletes can have and I just want to get the best from it.”

Jota, who scored the only goal of the game against Rangers in the semi-final at Hampden Park to take his tally to 14 for the season, is “very excited” about the final where the Hoops are overwhelming favourites to beat the Highland club and complete the clean sweep.

He said: “It is something that we have been working hard for since day one.

“We wanted to win the championship and be in the two cup finals so one is done (final) so another one to go.

“So we go strong, again, definitely.”

