Midfielder Josh Morris released by Motherwell

By Press Association
Josh Morris (right) departs Motherwell (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Motherwell have confirmed Josh Morris has been released amid an update on players’ contracts at the cinch Premiership club.

The 31-year-old midfielder signed from Salford on a two-year deal last July.

Morris only played 12 times, the last appearance in a 2-1 home defeat to Celtic in November and had been out with an unspecified injury.

The Fir Park club revealed 14 other players – including Max Johnston, Jake Carroll, Dean Cornelius, Sean Goss, and Jack Aitchison – are out of contract with talks with a number of them ongoing.

Loan players James Furlong, Stuart McKinstry, Jon Obika and Olly Crankshaw have returned to their parent clubs, while Barry Maguire, Connor Shields and Robbie Mahon will be back from temporary stints elsewhere.

Manager Stuart Kettlewell, who took over as Well boss in February following the departure of Steven Hammell, told the club’s official website: “I want to personally thank each individual player for their efforts since I arrived at the club.

“Everyone has made an impact at this club in their tenure and helped steer the club to not only another season in the Premiership, but to a strong finish that will only benefit this club at the start of next season.

“We are still speaking with a number of players at this very early stage of the summer and hope to get clarity on each situation very soon.

“For the players departing the club, I wish them all the very best in the future.”

