Lionesses respond to World Cup inclusion – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 31.

Football

England named their World Cup squad.

Honoured to be selected to play for my country at this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 🏆 5️⃣0️⃣ days to go. Time to write our next chapter 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 pic.twitter.com/hKR6qrre6m — Lucy Bronze MBE (@LucyBronze) May 31, 2023

Words cannot describe what it means to be putting on an England shirt again! 🥹❤️ It’s the greatest honour to be selected for the World Cup. Let’s go! 🦁 #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/gt4siXSNAa — Bethany England (@Bethany_Eng15) May 31, 2023

Honoured to be selected for the World Cup…. WHAT A FEELING ❤️❤️ @Lionesses pic.twitter.com/BfsdBI3G0g — Jordan Nobbs (@JordanNobbs8) May 31, 2023

Such a special moment. Can’t wait to represent the @Lionesses in my first World Cup 🤍 pic.twitter.com/0saYFVGcQT — Alessia Russo (@alessiarusso7) May 31, 2023

A feeling of joy and pride … the greatest honour and the realisation of a childhood dream to be going to represent England at a World Cup 🤍 #WWC2023 pic.twitter.com/AbSzFMpdOV — Esme Morgan (@_esmemorgan) May 31, 2023

The countdown was on.

Harry Kane enjoyed himself.

Had a great time on @GMA today chatting football, NFL and the work my Foundation is doing around mental health. 🇺🇸🏈 pic.twitter.com/1a97ruZzjs — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 31, 2023

Football 🤝 Soccer Always a pleasure chatting with stars from other sports. pic.twitter.com/HYVERdLTqd — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 31, 2023

Diogo Dalot signed a new deal at United.

Delighted to extend my connection with this amazing club @ManUtd. This is my home ❤️ Looking forward to keep wearing this shirt with passion and make you proud and help the club achieve much more 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/MU3ciHqy7V — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) May 31, 2023

John McGinn wished Ashley Young well.

Absolutely gutted to lose a top guy and top player. Pleasure to have played with you 🤝🏼@youngy18 pic.twitter.com/iZ3xJgcOdE — John McGinn (@jmcginn7) May 31, 2023

Tyler Adams reacted to Leeds’ relegation.

All we can say as players is we're sorry. You guys have been incredible all season and deserved more. — Tyler Adams (@tyler_adams14) May 31, 2023

Darts

The PDC hit the Big Apple.

A hive of media activity at MSG 🎤 pic.twitter.com/fSgcBnJ5vB — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 31, 2023

Great to be in New York and Madison Sq Garden to do media promo today. It’s going to be an epic event and getting a lot of attention here. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Also great to practice with my World Cup partner Smithy! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿@TargetDarts @NamosSolutions @jenningsbetinfo @ScottRBSLtd pic.twitter.com/1I8esIVqMR — Rob Cross (@RobCross180) May 31, 2023

Cricket

England were ready for the Test match summer.

Start of the Test summer ☀️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 pic.twitter.com/OD1C7RnUiM — Ollie Pope (@OPope32) May 31, 2023

No let-up for Virat Kohli.

All day everyday 24×7. 🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/ob19As24hM — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 31, 2023

Golf

Bryson DeChambeau set his sights on the US Open.

Great week in DC. Eyes set on the US Open. See you in LA. 💣 pic.twitter.com/5CEjKGrRxv — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) May 31, 2023

Padraig Harrington was raring to go.

I can’t wait. The K club is always a great test and I’m sure the fans will be out in big numbers. @dpworld @IrishOpen_ https://t.co/lSvH1ng05o — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) May 31, 2023

Motor racing

Lewis Hamilton wished his dad a happy birthday.

Thank you for everything dad, happy birthday ~ pic.twitter.com/2rnr0ruE4X — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) May 31, 2023

Athletics

Usain Bolt rolled back the years.

Katharine Merry paid tribute to Mike McFarlane.

Sorry to hear about of the passing of Mike McFarlane. A wonderful coach and a super athlete. How sad. No age at 63. Always a smiling face. He will be missed. RIP Mac … x — Katharine Merry (@KatharineMerry) May 31, 2023

Boxing

Conor Benn sent out a message to Chris Eubank Jr.

. @ChrisEubankJr we getting this fight done or what? ✅If not Benn Vs @JaronEnnis next? 🌎 top 5 — Conor Nigel Benn (@ConorNigel) May 31, 2023

Swimming

Sharron Davies recovered from a bee sting.

Getting better but can see where the little blighter stung me …looking like a massive bruise now. Know what cellulitis is, so easily can become sepsis very quickly if left untreated pic.twitter.com/Sy1eaaGigH — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) May 31, 2023