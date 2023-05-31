Olympic medal-winning sprinter Mike McFarlane dies aged 63

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Olympic medal-winning sprinter Mike McFarlane dies aged 63

By Press Association
Mike McFarlane helped Team GB win Olympic silver (Adam Butler/PA)
Mike McFarlane helped Team GB win Olympic silver (Adam Butler/PA)

Mike McFarlane, a former sprinter who helped Great Britain to Olympic silver in the 4×100 metres relay at Seoul 1988, has died aged 63.

Alongside Elliot Bunney, John Regis and Linford Christie, McFarlane led Britain to the runners-up spot in South Korea, while he had individual success with Commonwealth gold in the 200m at Brisbane in 1982.

Once he had hung up his running spikes, McFarlane enjoyed a successful coaching career, including the 2012 women’s sprint relay team of England Athletics, which said he was still overseeing the careers of “a number of high ranking and upcoming athletes up to his untimely death”.

The governing body added: “England Athletics is saddened to hear of the death of Mike McFarlane.”

McFarlane, who also won gold in the 60m at the 1985 European Indoor Championships and relay bronze in the European Championships the following year, coached several female sprinters to success including Desiree Henry, Jodie Williams and Finette Agyapong.

Katharine Merry, who won 400m bronze at Sydney 2000, tweeted: “Sorry to hear about of the passing of Mike McFarlane. A wonderful coach and a super athlete. How sad. No age at 63. Always a smiling face. He will be missed. RIP Mac.”

Newham and Essex Beagles, McFarlane’s former athletics club, paid a touching tribute to the ex-track star.

A statement on the club’s Facebook page said: “All at Newham & Essex Beagles are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mike McFarlane (Mac) MBE, the renowned Olympic sprinter and coach.

“Mike’s extraordinary contributions to the world of athletics have left an indelible mark, and his loss will be felt deeply by the entire sporting community.”

