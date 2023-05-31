London Irish given one-week extension to try and secure their financial future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London Irish given one-week extension to try and secure their financial future

By Press Association
London Irish have been given a week to prove they have a future in the Premiership (Zac Goodwin/PA)
London Irish have been given a week to prove they have a future in the Premiership (Zac Goodwin/PA)

London Irish have been given a one-week extension in their battle for survival with the Rugby Football Union setting a final deadline of June 6 to prove they have a future.

Irish will be suspended from the Gallagher Premiership unless a takeover has been completed or they can demonstrate they have the funding needed to operate for the entirety of the 2023-24 season.

The May payroll for all staff and players must also be paid in full after it was confirmed that only 50 per cent has been received so far.

Henry Arundell is among the London Irish stars who will be forced to find a new club if the Exiles go under
Henry Arundell is among the London Irish stars who will be forced to find a new club if the Exiles go under

The RFU said it had granted the extension until 4pm next Tuesday at the request of Irish employees.

“It’s deeply frustrating for all the staff, players and fans that there have been months of multiple missed deadlines,” RFU Club Financial Viability Working Group chair Paula Carter said.

“We are extremely disappointed that the club has so far only funded 50 per cent of the staff and player wages. However, we have to respect the wishes of those most affected.

“The 4pm deadline on June 6 is final and we have added the stipulation that the club must also fulfil its contractual obligations to its employees by paying the May salaries in full.”

Irish had earlier been told that all staff must be paid in full by owner Mick Crossan on Wednesday in order for a deadline extension to be granted, but the RFU has softened its stance at the request of club staff.

An American consortium is in discussions to take over the Exiles but has yet to provide proof of funds to the RFU, as well as other documentation needed for the purchase to be approved.

The group now has one week to complete the takeover and show that it has the capital to sustain Irish for at least one season.

The only alternative if suspension from the Premiership is to be avoided is for Crossan to commit to the club for 2023-24, providing evidence that he has the finance to prevent them entering insolvency in mid-season.

Irish are in grave danger of becoming the third Premiership club to fold at the end of the grimmest season in the history of the league, following Wasps and Worcester by going out of business.

It comes despite the Exiles finishing fifth in the table, just three points adrift of the play-offs, while playing some of the competition’s most entertaining rugby under the guidance of former Ireland head coach Declan Kidney.

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney steered his team to an impressive fifth-place finish in the league
London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney steered his team to an impressive fifth-place finish in the league

Since 2020 they have played at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium and on top of lacking their own ground to generate revenue, they are saddled with debt in the region of £30million.

The fate of Wasps and Worcester are bleak examples of the dangers of the financial crisis that has unfolded in the Premiership.

Wasps have been demoted to the bottom of the league pyramid after the RFU revoked their licence to play in next season’s Championship, placing a question mark over their existence.

And ambitions that Worcester could be relaunched in the Championship ended because of a dispute over terms between their new owners Atlas and the RFU.

