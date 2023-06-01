Hibernian braced for Kevin Nisbet departure after Millwall offer accepted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Hibernian braced for Kevin Nisbet departure after Millwall offer accepted

By Press Association
Millwall are closing in on Kevin Nisbet (Steve Welsh/PA)
Millwall are closing in on Kevin Nisbet (Steve Welsh/PA)

Hibernian are braced for the departure of Kevin Nisbet after Sky Bet Championship club Millwall had another offer for the Scotland striker accepted.

The London club tried to sign the 26-year-old in January but he decided to remain at Easter Road as he had only recently returned from a nine-month lay-off with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

However, Nisbet – who was recalled to the Scotland squad this week after scoring 12 goals in the season just finished following his return from injury in December – admitted last week that there was a good chance he would be moving on this summer.

The former Partick Thistle, Raith Rovers and Dunfermline forward, who has a year left on his contract, has now been given another chance to speak with Millwall after their latest offer was accepted by the Hibees.

Hibs will definitely be without another key player for the start of next term after confirming on Thursday that Chris Cadden has ruptured his Achilles and will be out for “a significant period of time”.

The right-back was carried off in the second half of last Saturday’s cinch Premiership draw away to Hearts, with the club immediately fearing the worst.

Hibs revealed on Thursday that Cadden has already had surgery on his Achilles as he starts a recovery process that is expected to run deep into next season.

The Edinburgh club also announced that Jake Doyle-Hayes, who was forced off 16 minutes prior to Cadden in last weekend’s showdown at Tynecastle, has damaged his shoulder girdle.

The Irish midfielder is set to miss the start of pre-season but the Hibees are “hopeful” that he will be available for the start of competitive action.

“Firstly, I would like to wish Cadds and Jake a speedy recovery,” manager Lee Johnson told Hibs’ website.

“Everyone is devastated for Cadds and I know he will be going through a difficult time, but as staff and players, we have to rally around him and give him as much support as possible.

“We have a first-class medical department at the club that will help him through his recovery and ensure he comes back fitter and stronger.

“With Jake, this type of injury was the best-case scenario. Unfortunately, it looks like he will miss the start of pre-season, but we know how determined he is to return as quickly as possible, so he can have a big impact for us next season.”

