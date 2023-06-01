Hibernian braced for Kevin Nisbet departure after Millwall offer accepted

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hibernian are braced for the departure of Kevin Nisbet after Sky Bet Championship club Millwall had another offer for the Scotland striker accepted.

The London club tried to sign the 26-year-old in January but he decided to remain at Easter Road as he had only recently returned from a nine-month lay-off with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

However, Nisbet – who was recalled to the Scotland squad this week after scoring 12 goals in the season just finished following his return from injury in December – admitted last week that there was a good chance he would be moving on this summer.

The former Partick Thistle, Raith Rovers and Dunfermline forward, who has a year left on his contract, has now been given another chance to speak with Millwall after their latest offer was accepted by the Hibees.

Hibs will definitely be without another key player for the start of next term after confirming on Thursday that Chris Cadden has ruptured his Achilles and will be out for “a significant period of time”.

The right-back was carried off in the second half of last Saturday’s cinch Premiership draw away to Hearts, with the club immediately fearing the worst.

Hibs revealed on Thursday that Cadden has already had surgery on his Achilles as he starts a recovery process that is expected to run deep into next season.

The Edinburgh club also announced that Jake Doyle-Hayes, who was forced off 16 minutes prior to Cadden in last weekend’s showdown at Tynecastle, has damaged his shoulder girdle.

The Irish midfielder is set to miss the start of pre-season but the Hibees are “hopeful” that he will be available for the start of competitive action.

“Firstly, I would like to wish Cadds and Jake a speedy recovery,” manager Lee Johnson told Hibs’ website.

“Everyone is devastated for Cadds and I know he will be going through a difficult time, but as staff and players, we have to rally around him and give him as much support as possible.

“We have a first-class medical department at the club that will help him through his recovery and ensure he comes back fitter and stronger.

“With Jake, this type of injury was the best-case scenario. Unfortunately, it looks like he will miss the start of pre-season, but we know how determined he is to return as quickly as possible, so he can have a big impact for us next season.”