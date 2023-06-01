Fiorentina aim to take out frustration on West Ham in Conference League final

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fiorentina will look to take their Coppa Italia frustrations out on West Ham in next week’s Europa Conference League final.

The Viola, seeking a first major trophy since 2001, have reached two finals this season but missed their first opportunity to end that wait for silverware when they were beaten 2-1 by Inter Milan last week, with Lautaro Martinez’s brace cancelling out an early Nicolas Gonzalez strike.

That has added to Fiorentina’s motivation going into Wednesday’s final against the Hammers in Prague on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano, speaking to Sky Sports Italia at a media day on Thursday, said: “We must face all games in the best way knowing that the final is very important for us and the city. It’s the game of the season in Prague.

“It will be different from the Coppa Italia final. We’ll face a different opponent. But we played a great game against Inter and I am sure the same will happen with West Ham. This is our certainty, we’ll give our all to win the trophy.”

Coach Vincenzo Italiano said the key to success would be cutting out the mistakes that cost Fiorentina against Inter.

“We’ve had a great season, and we deserved the chance to play for this trophy, we are aware of our strength but we know that every error makes the difference in a final,” said Italiano.

“Every detail matters and we want to give joy to our fans.”

Fiorentina sit ninth in Serie A going into their final league fixture away to Sassuolo on Friday night, before all attention turns to West Ham.

Asked about David Moyes’ side, Italiano said: “They haven’t done well in the league, but they have a very competitive team with top-class players and a competent coach. We must focus on ourselves and be free in our minds.”

For last week’s goalscorer Gonzalez, losing to Inter is not the only disappointment he has endured this season.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been capped 22 times by Argentina but missed out on their World Cup squad, watching on from home as his team-mates lifted the trophy in Qatar.

Wednesday’s final gives him a much-needed opportunity to win a medal himself.

“We are experiencing so many emotions, I am happy to have reached two finals,” he said. “We lost the first one, but now there is another big game and we want to win.

“Some things hurt me last year, especially not going to the World Cup. I wasn’t fit, but some thought it was a fake injury. I never did it, I always want to be 100 per cent when I play football. We have 90 minutes and we want to make the difference.”