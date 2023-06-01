Broad brilliance and a statuesque striker – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association June 1 2023, 6.01pm Share Broad brilliance and a statuesque striker – Thursday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/5799031/broad-brilliance-and-a-statuesque-striker-thursdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Stuart Broad took five wickets for England at Lord’s (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 1. Football Things escalated for Peter Crouch. I only went out for a couple 🫣 https://t.co/5KEVqXQol1— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) June 1, 2023 Declan Rice was getting ready. Final preparations. 🇵🇹⚒️ pic.twitter.com/VTrVG6wK7A— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) June 1, 2023 Phil Jones thanked Manchester United. I want to express my thanks for the incredible love and support over the last week. I’ve known how special the United fans are, but this week has shown just how special. I hope you enjoy the FA Cup Final, I’ll be supporting the lads in the stands, backing them just as much as you— Phil Jones (@PhilJones4) June 1, 2023 Georginio Wijnaldum reflects on a disappointing night for Roma. A tough defeat. We gave it all, but unfortunately it wasn’t our night 💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/e5hR7EEnDI— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) June 1, 2023 Arsenal kept hold of Frida Maanum. Here to stay ❤️ https://t.co/pIwEshaKKq— Frida Leonhardsen Maanum (@FMaanum) June 1, 2023 Gary Lineker suggested a rebrand after Sevilla’s domination of the Europa League continued. It might be time to rename it The Sevilla Cup. Extraordinary achievements in this competition. 👏🏻👏🏻— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 31, 2023 Liverpool recalled a big day in their history. Four years ago today, we made it six in Madrid ✨ pic.twitter.com/b0TZATS5EF— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 1, 2023 There were birthday wishes for Javier Hernandez. Sending big birthday wishes to Chicharito! 🎉#MUFC || @CH14_ pic.twitter.com/P2OfNLy5ZH— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 1, 2023 🎂 𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐁𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 to former #LaLigaSantander star @CH14_! pic.twitter.com/iR7amU2MZP— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) June 1, 2023 Cricket Stuart Broad claims five. BROAD HAS FIVE! 🖐️Mark Adair is clean-bowled at the Pavilion End.What a start to the summer, Broady! 👏 #EnglandCricket | #ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/z9lZkOThEl— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 1, 2023 England handed a debut to Josh Tongue. With his mum, dad, partner and son all watching on…Jimmy Anderson presents Josh Tongue with his very first England cap ❤️🧢A special moment for the whole family 👨👩👦Congratulations, Josh 👏 pic.twitter.com/FTew4m8y1o— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 1, 2023 The Barmy Army mocked David Warner. Warner checking his phone this morning and seeing Broady bowling: pic.twitter.com/aQimIO9Hm4— England's Barmy Army 🏴🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) June 1, 2023 Tennis Emma Raducanu split from her coach. I have really enjoyed Seb’s coaching and working with him, it’s unfortunate that circumstances made it unfeasible for both of us to continue right now and we have decided to part ways. I wish Seb all the best moving forwards. 🦾 pic.twitter.com/wrewLWVDVS— Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) June 1, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close