French Open day five: Iga Swiatek eases through as Daniel Altmaier shocks Sinner

By Press Association
Iga Swiatek moved into round three (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Iga Swiatek moved into round three (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Women’s top seed Iga Swiatek eased into the third round of the French Open with victory over Claire Liu.

Coco Gauff set up an intriguing clash with 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva, while Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina saw off teenage Czech Linda Noskova.

The match of the day saw German Daniel Altmaier defeat eighth seed Jannik Sinner in five hours and 26 minutes, the fifth longest match in tournament history.

Picture of the day

Frances Tiafoe celebrates his second-round victory
Frances Tiafoe celebrates his second-round victory (Thibault Camus/AP)

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

Stat of the day

China on the march

Zhang Zhizhen
Zhang Zhizhen is making Chinese history (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

China has been a virtually non-existent presence in men’s tennis in the open era but three players featured in the main singles draw and Zhang Zhizhen, who will play Casper Ruud, is the first through to the third round since 1937.

Fallen seeds

Men: Jannik Sinner (8), Tommy Paul (16), Alex de Minaur (18)
Women: Madison Keys (20), Donna Vekic (22)

Who’s up next?

Cameron Norrie will try to break new ground at the French Open when he takes on talented young Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

The British number one is yet to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros, where he could face top seed Carlos Alcaraz, who plays Denis Shapovalov in the night session.

Novak Djokovic faces Alejandro Davidovich Fokina while Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula are the leading women in action.

