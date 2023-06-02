On this day in 2014: Frank Lampard announces his Chelsea departure

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Frank Lampard announced that he would leave Chelsea after 13 years at the club on this day in 2014.

Speculation had been rife over the England international’s future, with his contract running down in west London, and the former West Ham midfielder confirmed in a statement that he had played his last game for the Blues.

Lampard joined Chelsea in 2001 after six seasons at Upton Park and went on to make 648 appearances and become the club’s all-time top goalscorer with 211 in all competitions.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Lampard won the Champions League, the Europa League, three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and two League Cups.

Chelsea’s Frank Lampard celebrates scoring his side’s fifth goal against Stoke at Stamford Bridge (Matthew Impey/PA)

“When I arrived at this fantastic club 13 years ago I would never have believed that I would be fortunate enough to play so many games and enjoy sharing in so much success,” Lampard said.

“This club has become part of my life and I have so many people to thank for the opportunity. Firstly, Ken Bates, who put his neck on the line to sign me as a young player and without him I would not have even begun this experience.

“Roman Abramovich, the man who saved our club and took us all to new levels. His desire to push the club to the top of the football world has rubbed off on everyone.

“All the managers and coaches who have helped me develop my game during the time I have been here. I have learnt from every one of them.

“All the brilliant team-mates who I have been lucky enough to train and play alongside for so long. Not just their football qualities but also the friendships I have gained along the way.

Chelsea’s Frank Lampard celebrates with the trophy following the UEFA Champions League Final at the Allianz Arena, Munich (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“The club will move forward, and as a Chelsea man I have no doubt that with the quality of the players that are there, they will continue with the success that we have all enjoyed over the past seasons.”

Lampard spent the following season with Manchester City and then one campaign with New York City before announcing his retirement as a player.

He subsequently managed Derby, Chelsea and Everton before a second spell at Stamford Bridge on a caretaker basis in 2023.