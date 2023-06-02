Leeds confirm Sam Allardyce will not be staying on as manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leeds confirm Sam Allardyce will not be staying on as manager

By Press Association
Sam Allardyce replaced previous Leeds boss Javi Gracia with just four games left (Tim Goode/PA)
Leeds have announced Sam Allardyce will not be staying on as manager and will leave the club by mutual consent.

Allardyce, 68, could not save Leeds from relegation after being appointed in a last-ditch bid to keep them in the Premier League with four games of the season remaining.

A club statement read: “Leeds United and Sam Allardyce can confirm that both parties have mutually agreed for Sam’s spell at the club to end following the completion of the 2022-23 season.

Allardyce's last game in charge of Leeds ended in a 4-1 home defeat to Tottenham which sealed their relegation
Allardyce’s last game in charge of Leeds ended in a 4-1 home defeat to Tottenham which sealed their relegation (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Sam joined the Whites for the final four games of the campaign and despite spirited performances against Manchester City and Newcastle United, the objective of staying in the Premier League was not reached.”

Allardyce said after Leeds’ last game of the season that he would talk with the club about whether to stay in the role, but has now confirmed he was unable to commit to a “long-term project” as they bid to bounce back to the top flight.

The former England boss said: “It has been an honour to manage Leeds United, a great club with an incredible fan base, who deserve to be in the Premier League.

“I have really enjoyed working with the staff and players at the club and I would like to thank Angus Kinnear for the opportunity.

“I’d also like to highlight the outstanding work of (assistants) Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane who have worked tirelessly over the past few weeks.

“At this stage in my career I am not sure taking on this challenge, which is potentially a long-term project, is something I could commit to, but I wish the club every success for the future and hope the club returns to the Premier League, where they belong.”

Leeds turned to Allardyce, whose former clubs as manager include Bolton, Newcastle, West Ham, Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton, after sacking Javi Gracia at the start of last month.

Gracia departed after just 10 weeks and 12 games in the role having replaced Jesse Marsch in February.

Allardyce arrived at Elland Road with the club sitting 17th in the table, outside the bottom three on goal difference.

Leeds lost his first game in charge at Manchester City and after a creditable 2-2 home draw against Newcastle, they surrendered their top-flight status with successive 3-1 and 4-1 defeats to West Ham and Tottenham.

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear added: “We thank Sam for being brave enough to step in and do all he could to save us.

“Sadly, it was not to be, but Sam, Karl and Robbie did everything they could to lift the mood at Thorp Arch and Elland Road and for that we are all extremely grateful.”

Leeds said they hoped to announce their new head coach “in the coming weeks”.

