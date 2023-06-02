Lee Ashcroft excited about Premiership challenge after signing new Dundee deal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lee Ashcroft has become the latest promotion-winning player to pledge his future to Dundee after agreeing a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old defender’s contract was due to expire this summer but he has extended his stay until 2025, which means he will remain at Dens Park as newly appointed manager Tony Docherty leads the Dark Blues back into the cinch Premiership next term following their recent Championship title success.

“I have loved my three years at the club so far and am looking forward to hopefully a successful season in the top division after winning the league last year,” Ashcroft told the Dundee website.

The centre-back, who joined from Dunfermline in 2020, follows goalkeeper Adam Legzdins, long-serving full-back Cammy Kerr and homegrown midfielder Lyall Cameron in agreeing to stay since promotion was secured early last month.

The Dark Blues announced earlier this week that Alex Jakubiak, Jordan Marshall, Paul McMullan, Luke Strachan and Cillian Sheridan have not been offered new contracts.