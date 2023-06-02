I won’t be back with the Ospreys – Alun Wyn Jones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I won’t be back with the Ospreys – Alun Wyn Jones

By Press Association
Alun Wyn Jones has confirmed he will not be an Ospreys player next season (Nick Potts/PA)
Alun Wyn Jones has confirmed he will not be an Ospreys player next season.

The former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain announced his retirement from international rugby last month after making a world-record 170 Test match appearances.

There had been no indication about whether he intended to play on for the Ospreys or join another team, although Jones has now hinted he could continue on the domestic stage next term.

Since announcing his Test retirement, Jones captained the Barbarians against a World XV and then his first club Swansea.

“Whatever’s next, if something pops up, there might be something domestic. I won’t be back with the Ospreys,” Jones told The Barbarians Show podcast.

“But if nothing does, I can be pretty happy with my innings anyway, but we will see what comes in the next few months.”

Alun Wyn Jones captained the Barbarians in games against a World XV and Swansea (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jones, 37, made his Ospreys debut in 2005 and went on to captain the region, making more than 250 appearances.

He was named in named Wales’ preliminary World Cup training squad by head coach Warren Gatland, but subsequently announced his international retirement along with Ospreys colleagues Justin Tipuric and Rhys Webb.

Second-row forward Jones set a new Wales cap record when he overtook former prop Gethin Jenkins during the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

And he then moved past New Zealand World Cup-winning captain Richie McCaw’s mark of 148 caps, maintaining incredible consistency of performance in one of the sport’s toughest playing positions.

He was part of five Six Nations title-winning campaigns, including three Grand Slams, and played in four World Cups helping Wales reach two semi-finals.

His 12 Lions Tests is a figure bettered only by Willie John McBride and Dickie Jeeps.

