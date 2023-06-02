Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne ‘as hungry as ever’ to score runs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne ‘as hungry as ever’ to score runs

By Press Association
Marnus Labuschagne is hungry to make an impact against England in the Ashes (Adam Davy/PA)
Marnus Labuschagne is hungry to score runs ahead of Australia’s World Test Championship final against India and this summer’s Ashes series.

Australia’s packed summer schedule begins next week against India before they face England in a bid to retain the Ashes.

And Labuschagne admitted he is mentally ready for the upcoming challenges, having become a mainstay at number three in Australia’s batting line-up.

“Mentally, I am as hungry as ever to score runs and I want us to win the series,” Labuschagne said.

“I’m a more consistent player in the side so in terms of the feeling it’s more about preparation where in 2019 I felt like I had to prove to people that I was good enough.”

Labuschagne looked back at Australia’s 4-0 series win over England in 2022 and called for a similar outcome when the sides renew their rivalry later this month.

And the Glamorgan player shed light on how his side will prepare in the days and weeks ahead, with a short turnaround between games against India and England.

He added: “I’m not going to get into a verbal battle but it’s a series and Australia dominated that series (4-0 in 2022) and that’s about as much said and our job is to perform no matter of the circumstances and we did that, so hopefully we can continue to do that this series.

“We’ve played a lot of their (India’s) main seamers two months ago so in terms of seeing them and knowing their actions, we’re pretty clear on that.

“The reality is that I’ve played against (England’s) Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue and Matt Potts this year, I’ve played against all those guys, I know what they bowl so it’s just about preparing well and understanding what they’re going to do.

“Jimmy (Anderson), Broady (Stuart Broad) and Ollie Rob (Robinson) are probably going to come in but it’s a matter of mentally preparing for each one, there’s similarities between each bowler even though they play for different teams.”

England will be without key bowler Jofra Archer who has been ruled out of the Ashes with an elbow injury.

Labuschagne talked up the fast bowler and admitted England are at a disadvantage without him.

“I always want to play against the best players,” Labuschagne said. “Any England team that doesn’t have Archer in it isn’t as strong so that’s always a benefit from a playing-against perspective. You always want to see the best players on the park and that’s what is good for Test cricket.”

