Tony Docherty delighted to bring experienced defender Joe Shaughnessy to Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tony Docherty has secured his first signing as Dundee manager after Joe Shaughnessy pledged to join the cinch Championship title winners.

The former Aberdeen, Southend and St Johnstone defender will join Dundee when his St Mirren contract expires next week.

Docherty told his club’s website: “I worked with Joe as a young player at Aberdeen and he is the type of person I want at this football club.

“I know what I’m getting with Joe. He has a great work ethic and attitude. He has great experience of the league having captained both St Mirren and St Johnstone.

“There was a lot of competition from other clubs to get him, so I’m delighted he has chosen to sign for us.”

The Irish defender had an offer to stay in Paisley but opted to move on.

The 30-year-old said: “I am really excited to get started at Dundee and work with the manager again. I’ve had positive chats with him over the last few days and I can’t wait to get in for the first day of pre-season and get started.”

Lee Ashcroft and Harrison Sharp earlier signed two-year contracts to stay on at Dens Park.

“I have loved my three years at the club so far and am looking forward to hopefully a successful season in the top division after winning the league last year,” 29-year-old former Kilmarnock and Dunfermline defender Ashcroft said.

Goalkeeper Sharp made 14 appearances last season, seven of them in the league.

The 22-year-old said: “I thoroughly enjoyed last season and some of the memories that we made as a squad are memories that will last forever, and now I can’t wait to be back playing in the league where we belong.”

The pair follow goalkeeper Adam Legzdins, long-serving full-back Cammy Kerr and homegrown midfielder Lyall Cameron in agreeing to stay since promotion was secured early last month.

The Dark Blues announced earlier this week that Alex Jakubiak, Jordan Marshall, Paul McMullan, Luke Strachan, Paul McGowan and Cillian Sheridan had not been offered new contracts.