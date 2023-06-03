Erol Bulut named new Cardiff manager

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cardiff have appointed former Fenerbahce coach Erol Bulut as their new manager.

The 48-year-old takes over from Sabri Lamouchi, who left the Championship club after his short-term deal expired at the end of 2022-23 season, and will be presented to the media on Monday.

German-born Bulut, a former Turkey Under-21 international who played for the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce and Olympiacos, coached Fener between 2020 and 2021 before taking charge of Gaziantep, who he left in January.

Cardiff owner Vincent Tan said: “This summer allowed us to consider applicants for the manager’s position from across Europe and, having taken our time with the process, I’m extremely confident that we have chosen the best candidate to take us forward.

“Erol has vast experience both as a player and as a manager, having played Champions League football and managed European sides across 200 League games to date. This level of experience is needed at this time and I think will prove invaluable to the squad.

“His excellent record in European football represents a standard of managerial experience that we have not had at Cardiff City before. His experience in this field, I hope, will allow us to attract a higher profile and standard of player in the coming years.”

Cardiff finished 21st in the Championship last season, five points above the relegation zone, after having four different managers during the campaign. Steve Morison was sacked in September following a poor start, with his replacement Mark Hudson dismissed in January and – after a brief spell with Dean Whitehead as interim boss – Lamouchi was then handed the reins.

The Bluebirds have not publicly announced the length of Bulut’s contract.