Callum McGregor hopes Ange Postecoglou sticks with Celtic

By Press Association
Celtic’s Callum McGregor in dark about Ange Postecoglou future (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic’s Callum McGregor in dark about Ange Postecoglou future (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Skipper Callum McGregor believes Ange Postecoglou will leave Celtic on the highest of highs if Tottenham’s reported interest in the Hoops boss comes to fruition.

The Parkhead club clinched an eighth domestic treble – a world record – with a 3-1 Scottish Cup final win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle at  Hampden Park.

Afterwards, Postecoglou refused to commit himself to Celtic for next season and McGregor was asked about the former Australia manager’s accomplishment of the clean sweep in Scotland which brings another entry into the Champions League next season, amid strong speculation about his future.

McGregor, who has now won the treble five times with the Parkhead club, said: “That’s what he always wants to speak about, how well he can build the group, how successful you can be, how together you can be.”

The Hoops captain, who said his personal haul of medals “is something I am proud of, you want to be a winner” added: “We hope he stays and we hope to see him in pre-season.

“In football you never know but if that is a parting gift then what a way to go.

“Of course (we hope he stays). You deliver that much success at the club in such a short space of time.

“You turn things around, you look at the togetherness of the group, it is fantastic and that starts from him.

“That is the message he sets every day so of course we understand he will be linked with big jobs which he has been but selfishly, as players and as a club, we want to keep him as long as we can.”

Asked if he was braced for Postecoglou’s departure, McGregor said: “We don’t know.

“In football there is always speculation, there is always people being linked and that is a good thing.

“It shows you are doing a good job, it shows the players have done a good job for him and he has done a great job for the club so it is always nice to have that compliment and in football you just never know.

“We celebrate tonight, we have had a brilliant season and we will see what happens.

“In football you deal with whatever comes your way, you have to be flexible, you have to work around these things and as I said selfishly we want to keep him. Hopefully we have him for pre-season.”

