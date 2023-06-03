French Open day seven: Coco Gauff wins teenage battle as Iga Swiatek marches on

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Coco Gauff fought off the challenge of 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva to reach the fourth round of the French Open.

Gauff came back from a set down to defeat the Russian 6-7 (5) 6-1 6-1 while Iga Swiatek hammered Wang Xinyu 6-0 6-0, but Elena Rybakina was forced to withdraw because of illness.

In the men’s event, Casper Ruud and Holger Rune are on track for a quarter-final meeting, while Alexander Zverev defeated Frances Tiafoe in the night match.

Picture of the day

Bernarda Pera defeats Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Thibault Camus/AP)

Stat of the day

[27] @yoshihitotennis wins 4th set 6-4 vs [Q] @thiagoswild in 3R @rolandgarros to force a 5th set. This is the 30th 5-set match of #RolandGarros. This is the 5th time in the Open Era there have been at least 30 five-set matches @RolandGarros, the 1st time since 2001 (33). — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) June 3, 2023

Shot of the day

Junior progress

Hannah Klugman is among six British juniors playing at Roland Garros (John Walton/PA)

Cameron Norrie’s third-round exit completed a miserable French Open for Britain’s senior singles players but, after several years of very little junior presence, there are six British competitors in the main draws of the boys’ and girls’ singles, including 14-year-old qualifier Hannah Klugman.

Fallen seeds

Men: Taylor Fritz (9), Frances Tiafoe (12), Borna Coric (15)

Women: Elena Rybakina (4), Ekaterina Alexandrova (23)

Who’s up next?

Novak Djokovic will hope to have a more comfortable afternoon than against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina when he takes on Juan Pablo Varillas in the fourth round.

Carlos Alcaraz meets Lorenzo Musetti while the first women’s night session of the year sees Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka meet former finalist Sloane Stephens.

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will bid to keep his strong form going against Sebastian Ofner while Elina Svitolina meets Russian Daria Kasatkina.