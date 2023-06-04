Fred is yet to talk to Erik ten Hag about future at Manchester United

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Erik ten Hag is yet to speak to Fred about his Manchester United future with the midfielder about to enter the final year of his contract.

The Brazil international has played 35 times in the Premier League this season and started United’s 2-1 FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City on Saturday, but said afterwards that he is unsure about his future at Old Trafford.

This season has been by far the 30-year-old’s best campaign in terms of appearances with 56 games across all competitions.

He has played a key role as United have returned to the Champions League after a season away, as well as winning the Carabao Cup in February.

Ten Hag’s team were defeated by their city rivals on Saturday, thwarting them in their bid to win both domestic cups and stop City’s charge towards the Treble in its tracks.

“Of course I always want to be playing, to be helping my team and gladly today I started and I think we played well,” said Fred.

“(About my future) I still don’t know, I have to talk with my family, I still have one year left on my contract here. Now it’s holidays time and a good opportunity to rest. I’ll talk to my staff, to the club and see what’s everyone’s decision.”

Fred joined United for £47million from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 but struggled to win a regular place in the side during his first season.

In all he has scored 14 goals in 213 games for the club, and during his time at Old Trafford has nailed down a place in the Brazil squad. He currently has 32 international caps and played for his country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He added: “I do have to talk with Ten Hag as well, he’s the manager and the conversation has to involve everyone. We have to see how next season will pan out.

“I want to be important, I want to help the team, so we’ll see. But I’ve always been and still am very happy at Manchester United.”