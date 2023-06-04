Paul Wellens confident St Helens can challenge for fifth Super League crown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Paul Wellens confident St Helens can challenge for fifth Super League crown

By Press Association
Paul Wellens hopes for a fifth straight title (Will Matthews/PA)
Paul Wellens hopes for a fifth straight title (Will Matthews/PA)

Paul Wellens believes his St Helens side are shaping up for an assault on a fifth straight Super League crown after a stirring second-half performance saw them hammer Huddersfield 48-6 in Newcastle.

Tommy Makinson starred with four tries in an individual Magic Weekend record of 28 points but it was a complete team performance that impressed Wellens after a season in which they have so far struggled to re-assert their dominance.

“The desire is burning,” said Wellens. “What this team wants to do is continue to be successful, because which other team will be in a position to win five in a row again?

St. Helens v Huddersfield Giants – Betfred Super League Magic Weekend – St. James’ Park
Tommy Makinson scored four of St Helens’ tries (PA)

“The team know that what they’ve achieved already is special, but why can’t it be even more special? We won’t get carried away and talk about titles but if we continue to do everything you saw today, we’ll have every chance of putting ourselves in those big games again.”

Kevin Naiqama had given struggling Huddersfield an early lead but Saints built a 10-point advantage at the interval, after which it turned into the Makinson show as the 31-year-old persistently exploited the Giants’ inadequacy down the right flank.

“I’m delighted with Tommy,” added Wellens. “Whilst he has not been playing poorly, what I really liked today was it will be about him scoring four tries, but I loved his strong defensive work and making strong decisions.

“When Tommy gets that side of his game right, as well as the finishing which undoubtedly he’s wonderful at, you’ve got the complete winger and that’s why he’s up there as one of the best wingers in the world.”

Giants boss Ian Watson admitted it is time for a number of his players to stand up and be counted after another damaging defeat in which his side spiralled to defeat after an encouraging early spell.

“I thought the first half scoreline flattered them (Saints) a bit, I still felt we were in the game at half-time but the momentum just went completely.

Super League 2023 Package
Ian Watson was disappointing with his side’s defending down their left flank (PA)

“They played on the front foot and picked us off too easily on our left edge. The most disappointing thing today was how poor our left edge was defensively.

“It was nowhere near the level of performance we need to be. Some individuals are way of the mark at the moment and it’s up to them to get better or for us to make a choice on whether to replace them going forward.

“You don’t want to have to drop players or take them out, you want them to do their job, but sometimes players go through a bit of a dip and it’s a cut-throat business. You have to be that way and make those calls on people.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]