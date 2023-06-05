The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates winning the FA Cup at Wembley (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates winning the FA Cup at Wembley (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City won the second leg of a possible treble after beating local rivals Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

England thrashed Ireland by 10 wickets in their Test match at Lord’s, although spinner Jack Leach was subsequently ruled out of the upcoming Ashes against Australia due to injury.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen cruised to victory in the Spanish Grand Prix to extend his championship lead, while Norway’s Viktor Hovland defeated Denny McCarthy in a play-off to win the Memorial Tournament.

Ilkay Gundogan
Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan lifts the Emirates FA Cup trophy at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)
Ilkay Gundogan
Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan (right) scores his side’s second goal in their 2-1 FA Cup final win over Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)
Max Verstappen
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen crosses the finish line to win the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix in Barcleona (Albert Gea/Pool Photo via AP)
Stuart Board
England’s Stuart Broad in action during day three of the LV= Insurance Test match at Lord’s (John Walton/PA)
Novak Djokovic
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Peru’s Juan Pablo Varillas during their fourth round match in French Open (Thibault Camus/AP)
Liel Abada
Celtic’s Liel Abada is lifted up by his team-mate after scoring his side’s second goal in the Scottish Cup final (Jane Barlow/PA)
Iga Swiatek
Poland’s Iga Swiatek plays a shot against China’s Wang Xinyu on her way to a 6-0 6-0 win in the third round of the French Open (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Claressa Shields
Maricela Cornejo, right, and Claressa Shields trade blows during their middleweight boxing bout in Detroit (Carlos Osorio/AP)
Tommy Makinson
Tommy Makinson scores a try for St Helens during the Betfred Super League match at St. James’ Park (Richard Sellers/PA)
Viktor Hovland
Viktor Hovland celebrates holing the winning putt to beat Denny McCarthy in a play-off at the Memorial Tournament (Darron Cummings/AP)
Memorial Golf
Viktor Hovland and Jack Nicklaus hold the trophy after the Norwegian won the Memorial Tournament (Darron Cummings/AP)

