Football says goodbye to Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 5.

Football

Football said goodbye to Zlatan.

🏆 A distinguished career for a man like no other. Congratulations on everything you’ve achieved and all the best in your retirement, @Ibra_Official ❤️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/uYFC2hd2SW — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 5, 2023

A career fit for a king 👑 Congratulations, Zlatan. We hope to see you at the Parc des Princes soon. pic.twitter.com/WzdqomJJwQ — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) June 5, 2023

There’s only one Zlatan — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) June 4, 2023

Hej då, legend! What a career. What a player 👏🏼 Your vision on the field was outstanding and you've been one of the top 3 players I've played with. Your style of play was not just unique but also really successfull, as evidenced by all the titles.And also really important… You… pic.twitter.com/1ry9ssbomK — Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) June 5, 2023

He came, he saw, he Zlatan’d. Thanks for the memories, @Ibra_official! pic.twitter.com/bjrHZWxWQF — Premier League (@premierleague) June 5, 2023

Toby Alderweireld celebrated winning the league with his boyhood club.

Incredibly proud to lift the league title after a long season of hard work and dedication by this amazing group. The fans, the city and every individual team and staff member of this great club deserve this success so much ❤️. 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮, 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐩 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/mllMAVK53r — Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) June 5, 2023

Man City were still celebrating their FA Cup win.

Though their contract teaser wrong-footed fans hoping for an Ilkay Gundogan extension.

We are delighted to confirm that long-serving skipper, @stephhoughton2, has extended her contract with us for another year! 🙌 💙 Read more ⤵️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 5, 2023

West Ham were seeing the sights.

Getting to know Prague 📸 pic.twitter.com/JNRR7SxsvU — West Ham United (@WestHam) June 5, 2023

Cricket

Jordan Thompson was an inspiration.

Golf

Is there a new star in golf?

One-for-one 🏆 Rose Zhang is the first player since 1951 to win on the LPGA Tour in a professional debut 👏 pic.twitter.com/PFqSDsPoGY — LPGA (@LPGA) June 5, 2023

Incredible few weeks for Rose Zhang, defends her NCAA title and then wins in her Pro debut. Go card! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) June 5, 2023

Think the 🌹 emoji in golf is around for a few years!!! Congratulations Rose Zhang on the fantastic win today. 🏆 — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) June 5, 2023

Shoutout to Rose Zhang on winning her very 1st @LPGA event. Expectation can weigh heavy, well I guess not so much for Rose!! What a start to your professional career 👏🏼 — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) June 5, 2023

Ian Poulter put the work in.

Viktor Hovland put in some overtime the day after his Memorial Tournament victory.

Now THAT is a teammate! Not even 24 hours after winning @PGATOUR's @MemorialGolf, Viktor Hovland is back out on Golf's Longest Day caddieing for his former @OSUCowboyGolf roommate Zach Bauchou. pic.twitter.com/SBXgqCVeL6 — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 5, 2023

Tennis

Russian Daria Kasatkina addressed being booed at the end of her defeat to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.

Me and Elina showed respect to each other after a tough match but leaving the court like that was the worse part of yesterday. Be better, love each other. Don’t spread hate. Try to make this world better💜 I will love RG no matter what, always and forever. See u next year🇫🇷 — Daria Kasatkina (@DKasatkina) June 5, 2023

Ons Jabeur progressed.

Paris, I’m feeling your light 😍 Into quarterfinals baby 🔥 #TeamOJ pic.twitter.com/Wja7zBqCdn — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) June 5, 2023

American Football

Patrick Mahomes said goodbye to an important member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mrs. Norma was the best. Glad to be a part of this special organization she help build. She will be missed! Prayers to the entire Hunt family. 🙏🏽💔 https://t.co/YOiDzVUK3j — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 4, 2023

Motor Racing

Jenson Button enjoyed a bit of testing.

Well that was a fun day of testing here @24heuresdumans. How cool does the @nascarg56 look?! She’s fast too 😉 oh and I forgot big!! pic.twitter.com/gR1EX8wgj2 — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) June 4, 2023