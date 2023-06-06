On this day in 2015 – Serena Williams wins 20th grand slam title at French Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2015 – Serena Williams wins 20th grand slam title at French Open

By Press Association
Serena Williams won her 20th Grand Slam title on this day in 2015 (John Walton/PA)
Serena Williams won her 20th Grand Slam title on this day in 2015 (John Walton/PA)

Serena Williams overcame illness to win her 20th grand slam title after beating Lucie Safarova in the French Open final on this day in 2015.

The American, who won her first major 16 years previously, beat Safarova 6-3 6-7 (2) 6-2 in a dramatic showdown at Roland Garros.

Williams, 33 at the time, was the clear favourite as the world number one and reigning US Open and Australian Open champion, but she had been struggling with illness prior to the final and revealed she almost withdrew from the match.

And she was then given a fright by Safarova, who was playing in her first grand slam final in the French capital.

Williams won the first set 6-3 and looked to be heading for a routine victory when she led 4-1 in the second.

However, the left-handed Safarova battled back to force a second-set tie-break, which she won comprehensively.

A major shock was on the cards when Safarova led 2-0 in the decider, only for Williams to show her prowess by winning six successive games and claim a third French Open title.

Lucie Safarova
Lucie Safarova threatened to pull off a shock win against Serena Williams in the 2015 French Open final (John Walton/PA)

Williams said after the match: “Is it the most difficult grand slam I’ve ever won? For sure.

“When you have the flu your whole body aches. That’s kind of what I have been dealing with.

“Even now I just really don’t have any energy and I just want to go to bed.

“It’s been a nightmare 48 hours.”

She added: “I talked to all the doctors here and the physios here. I even told the physio, ‘I’m not sure I’m going to be able to play because this is just not looking good’.

It was her 20th grand slam singles title, which left her two behind Steffi Graf and four behind Margaret Court.

Williams went on to take her tally to 23, but history continued to elude her as she lost her last four grand slam finals, two at Wimbledon and two in the US Open.

In August 2022, Williams announced her impending “evolution” away from professional tennis and played what was expected to be her final match at the 2022 US Open.

Williams announced she is pregnant with her second child in May this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]