Talking points as West Ham and Fiorentina target a trophy in Prague

By Press Association
West Ham are looking for a first trophy since 1980 (Zac Goodwin/PA)
West Ham are looking for a first trophy since 1980 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

West Ham face Italian side Fiorentina in the final of the Europa Conference League, looking to end a trophy drought stretching back to 1980.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the talking points ahead of the Hammers’ big night in Prague.

Declan’s destiny?

It is no secret that Declan Rice will leave West Ham this summer, but he is hell bent on signing off in style. The England midfielder is destined for bigger things with Arsenal, Manchester United and Bayern Munich the frontrunners for his signature. But first, Rice is desperate to emulate Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds by becoming only the third West Ham captain to lift a trophy – and the first in 43 years – and in doing so write his name into Hammers folklore.

Moyes’ future?

West Ham United Press Conference and Training Session – Rush Green Training Ground – Friday 2nd June
David Moyes could have some thinking to do if West Ham win (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Similarly to his captain, David Moyes could become only the third West Ham manager to guide them to silverware, following in the fabled footsteps of Ron Greenwood and John Lyall. There is a growing narrative that were he to achieve it the Scot, who turned 60 this year, could be forgiven for deciding  to leave the club on a high, especially given their struggles in the Premier League this season which at times, he admitted, left him close to the sack.

Keeper quandary

Arsenal v West Ham United – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Lukasz Fabianski has an excellent record of saving penalties (Nick Potts/PA)

Moyes is set to start with cup goalkeeper Alphonse Areola despite Lukasz Fabianski being the club’s number one. But if the match goes to penalties Moyes will have a big decision to make. Fabianski has an excellent spot-kick record – he has saved 11 in the Premier League alone. Areola, by contrast, dived the wrong way for eight consecutive penalties when West Ham lost an FA Cup shoot-out to Blackburn in November. If the final goes the distance Fabianski could be summoned from the bench and have a big part to play in this competition after all.

Czech mates

Full-back Vladimir Coufal and midfielder Tomas Soucek have had their sights set on reaching the final ever since the venue was confirmed; the Fortuna Arena is the home of their former club, Slavia Prague. Coufal has even promised to treat his team-mates to a famous Czech beer or two if they go on and lift the trophy.

Fiorentina form

West Ham remain the bookmakers’ favourites to win the tournament, but only just following Fiorentina’s storming end to the domestic season. Vincenzo Italiano’s side have won eight, drawn four and lost just two matches since March, securing an eighth-placed finish in Serie A. Their attacking style should suit Moyes’ counter-attacking tactics, but while West Ham have enjoyed a very agreeable draw on their journey to Prague, this promises to be tough.

