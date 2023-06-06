Steph Catley signs new Arsenal deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steph Catley signs new Arsenal deal

By Press Association
Arsenal defender Steph Catley has extended her stay with the Gunners (Adam Davy/PA)
Defender Steph Catley has signed a new deal with Arsenal, the Women’s Super League club have announced.

The 29-year-old has made 74 appearances for the north London side since making her August 2020 debut as a substitute in Arsenal’s Champions League quarter-final with Paris St Germain.

Catley scored one goal and provided four assists across 32 appearances for Jonas Eidevall’s side this season and is a centurion for Australia having represented the Matildas at two World Cups and two Olympics.

She said: “It feels amazing – this feels like home. I’ve made some incredible friendships here and when the offer came around I knew exactly what I wanted to do and exactly where I wanted to be.

“I’ve never been happier playing football and I feel like this team is very special – we’re building something special and in the future we’re capable of achieving anything.”

Catley joins Lia Walti and Frida Maanum on a growing list of Arsenal players who have chosen to extend their stay.

Head coach Eidevall said: “I’m delighted Steph has signed a new contract with us. Steph is one of the best defenders in the game and brings so much to this group both on and off the pitch.

“She’s a model professional and has delivered time and again when called upon throughout my time here, so we’re all pleased to say Steph will continue to be a part of Arsenal for years to come.”

Head of women’s football Clare Wheatley added: “It’s great news that Steph has signed a new deal here at Arsenal. Steph is one of the top players in the world in her position and has been such a consistent performer in the time she has been here. She is a key part of this team and we’re delighted to say she will continue to wear the Arsenal colours moving forward.”

