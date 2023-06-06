Adam Peaty recovering after having tonsils removed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Double Olympic 100 metres breaststroke champion Adam Peaty is recovering after undergoing surgery to remove his tonsils.

The 28-year-old revealed he had had the procedure in a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

Peaty said: “Tonsillectomy went well and on the road to recovery. Something that was affecting me for quite a long time with a lot of antibiotics to keep under control.

Tonsillectomy went well and on the road to recovery 🙏🏼 Something that was affecting me for quite a long time with a lot of antibiotics to keep under control. Thank you to all the great doctors and nurses at Nuffield Leicester Hospital, you were all exceptional 🖤 pic.twitter.com/YoBPjWTcUw — Adam Peaty OBE (@adam_peaty) June 6, 2023

“Thank you to all the great doctors and nurses at Nuffield Leicester Hospital, you were all exceptional.”

Peaty, who won goal in Rio in 2016 and then defended his title in Tokyo five years later, also has six individual world titles to his name.

He has revealed in the past his struggles with depression and alcohol and recently admitted he had been in a “self-destructive spiral”.

Peaty pulled out of the British Championships in April citing mental health issues.