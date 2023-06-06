Report into discrimination within cricket to be published soon – Lucy Frazer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Report into discrimination within cricket to be published soon – Lucy Frazer

By Press Association
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer says she understands a report into discrimination within cricket will be published soon (James Manning/PA)
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer says she understands a report into discrimination within cricket will be published soon (James Manning/PA)

A long-delayed report into discrimination within cricket will be published “soon”, the Culture Secretary told a committee of MPs on Tuesday.

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) was set up by the England and Wales Cricket Board in March 2021 and opened its call for evidence in November of the same year.

ICEC chair Cindy Butts promised the report would “put up a mirror” to the sport and confront the race, gender and class barriers which exist within the sport, with ECB chairman Richard Thompson saying he expects the report to be “challenging” for the sport.

The ICEC first said the report would be published in the autumn of 2022, before later announcing it would be out in early 2023.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer was asked to give an update to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee and said: “I understand (the ICEC) will soon be publishing their report.

“I am not privy to what’s in the report, but they will be reporting soon and when I see the ECB – I am looking forward to going to the Ashes – I’ll be raising it.”

The ECB has activated a 12-point plan to tackle racism in the wake of former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq’s harrowing testimony to the DCMS committee in November 2021.

The ECB then launched its own investigation into Rafiq’s allegation and Yorkshire’s handling of those allegations. Six former Yorkshire players have been sanctioned by an independent Cricket Discipline Commission in relation to the matter, with a seventh – former England captain Michael Vaughan – cleared of using racist or discriminatory language.

Yorkshire as a club face a sanctions hearing of their own on June 27.

Frazer also confirmed the Government’s consultation response on the White Paper for football governance would be published this summer.

The Government published its White Paper in February, setting out the scope of a new independent regulator for the sport, before launching a consultation.

Frazer said she also expected a review of women’s football, led by former England international Karen Carney, to be published this summer.

