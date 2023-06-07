Ross McCrorie aims to build on momentous week by winning first Scotland cap

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross McCrorie is looking to build on a momentous week in his career by winning his first Scotland cap during this month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The versatile defender was called up to the Scotland squad on Monday in place of Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston.

The 25-year-old then completed a move from Aberdeen to Bristol City on Tuesday before flying out to Spain to join his international colleagues for a training camp ahead of games against Norway and Georgia.

The uncapped former Rangers player said in a City video: “It’s an honour for me to get called up.

“Personally I feel I have been playing at a high level for the last couple of years and it’s great to get that recognition now and get in the Scotland squad and become an international.

“Hopefully I can get a couple of appearances.

“It’s good coming down to Bristol City as an international.”

A new arrival in camp 👋 Welcome, @RossMcCrorie4! pic.twitter.com/Ws39sSl4Ha — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 7, 2023

McCrorie, who has signed a three-year contract with the Sky Bet Championship club, added: “It was just a new challenge for me.

“I have been up in Scotland for a while now, I felt as if I knew the league inside out and I needed something to take me out of my comfort zone.

“They set out their plans and showed me a lot of ambition for the club. You see with the facilities it has got everything at the club to progress to the Premier League.”