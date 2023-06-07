Everton’s Amadou Onana to miss Belgium’s upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana will miss Belgium’s Euro 2024 qualifiers later this month with a groin problem.

The 21-year-old was scheduled to be in the squad to face Austria on June 17 and Estonia the following Tuesday.

“Amadou Onana will not feature for Belgium in upcoming internationals due to a minor groin injury and will return to Finch Farm to be treated by club medical staff,” said an Everton statement.

“He is expected to be fit for the start of Everton’s pre-season training next month.”